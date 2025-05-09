"Thought he'd be exactly like my dad": Richard Pitino reflects on coaching under former Florida coach Billy Donovan

Xavier Musketeers' new coach Richard Pitino credits a formative stint under Billy Donovan as a turning point in his development as a coach. While acknowledging the influence of his father, Hall of Famer Rick Pitino, he said his time working for the former Florida coach reshaped his understanding of leadership and identity within the profession.

Pitino, who recently took over the Xavier program, initially expected Donovan to mirror his father’s coaching style. He quickly realized that while both men pursued the same goals, their methods were fundamentally different.

During an interview with Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports on Thursday, Pitino said:

“I mean, when I went to work for coach Donovan, I didn't, I thought he'd be exactly like my dad, and he's not,” Pitino said. "Now they're both driven by the same things. They want to win national championships and want to put players in the NBA, and they want to, have assistants go be head coaches. And they're both very, very loyal to the people who work for them, but they just did it in a different way.” [13:00]

Pitino said that spending about a month inside Donovan’s program proved essential to his own growth. That short experience led to a lasting realization:

“I remember spending about a month in coach Donovan's program and being, what if I ever get my opportunity, I'm going to do what I feel comfortable doing and how I feel I should run the program,” he said. “Don't try to be my dad. Don't try to be Billy Donovan. No, like be yourself.”

Observing two elite coaches who achieved success through distinct styles helped Richard understand that leadership is about authenticity.

“It really shaped me in a huge way, and it gave me the confidence that I could do it my way moving forward.”

Richard Pitino aims to transform Xavier University

Xavier University coach Richard Pitino (Credits: IMAGN)

Xavier University has hired Richard Pitino, bringing him in from New Mexico after four seasons of steady success.

At New Mexico, Pitino led the Lobos to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and captured Mountain West Conference titles. He holds a 242–186 career record as an HC, which includes four NCAA Tournament berths and an NIT championship.

Pitino now enters the Big East, where he will face his father, Rick Pitino, head coach at St. John’s, in one of the league’s most compelling new coaching matchups.

Since arriving in Cincinnati, Richard Pitino and his staff have quickly rebuilt the roster, securing commitments from eight transfer players expected to contribute immediately, according to 247 Sports.

Also Read: "Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley do not like one another": NCAA analyst looks forward to St. John's vs UConn's enticing matchup

