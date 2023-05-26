Richmond forward Tyler Burton to enter the transfer portal: 3 leading contenders for the graduate transfer

Tyler Burton recently announced that he will enter the transfer portal. The senior forward will keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft process, but he will not be returning to the Richmond Spiders.

"Sources: Richmond's Tyler Burton plans to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Averaged 19 PPG and 7.4 RPG last season. A significant late development in PORTAL KOMBAT."

How has Tyler Burton performed in his college career?

Tyler Burton joined the Richmond Spiders as an unranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

He averaged 4.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game in limited playing time as a freshman. Burton joined the starting lineup the next season. He averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Burton was named the Atlantic 10 Most Improved Player.

He took his game to another level as a junior, averaging 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. Burton was named to the second-team All-Atlantic 10, where he repeated the performances from the previous season. He averaged 19.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Burton was named to the second-team All-Atlantic 10 for the second consecutive season. He has shot 45.2% from the field, 32.8% from three-point range and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

Who are the top three contenders to land Tyler Burton?

The UConn Huskies could emerge as the favorites to land Tyler Burton, provided he does not turn professional.

UConn will have holes to fill, as several of their key pieces from their championship winning team have entered the 2023 NBA draft. While some players could return, there could be plenty of opportunities for Burton next season. Furthermore, the former Richmond Spider played his high school basketball in Connecticut.

The Texas Longhorns are another team to watch out for if Burton decides to use his final year of college eligibility. While the Longhorns have talent in their backcourt and frontcourt, they're in need of a small forward. Texas may be the best basketball fit for Burton.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will need to replace star forward Brandon Miller next season. While they'd added Jaykwon Walton via the transfer portal, they stopped recruiting him after he was arrested in April. Burton's scoring ability could help fill the void of Miller's departure.

