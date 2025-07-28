  • home icon
  • "Rick Pitino can win in any room": Analyst backs St. John's HC to turn program around regardless of roster misses 

By Nishant
Published Jul 28, 2025 17:53 GMT
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
John Fanta joined the first episode of CBS podcast 2025 Summer Shootaround to discuss Rick Pitino and St. John's potential rise.

With key additions Ian Jackson, Bryce Hopkins and Zuby Ejifor returning, Pitino’s squad looks strong. The hosts debated rankings, roster strength and potential risks for the 2025–26 season.

Fanta strongly believes St. John's can make it to the Final Four, citing the team's budget as a positive anchor. Dylan Darling, a transfer from Idaho State, is an undeniable force. Darling was the 2024-25 Big Sky Player of the Year.

"I know it was at Idaho State, but I trust Rick to be able to develop him. I think that that's the key. A lot of programs still have to deal—one, they have to deal with what their money situation is. St. John's—money's not an object," Fanta said.
"Number two, when money's not an object, you then allow yourself—with the right coach and the right talker—and Rick Pitino can win in any room. That's one thing he can do. He can win over any room," Fanta said. "Just watch him in any press conference setting. Watch him in any interview. He's got that New York charm, he's got that style, and it resonates. It means that if one of these or two of these kids doesn’t work out, St. John’s isn’t screwed."
The Big East rivalry between the UConn Huskies and the St. John's Red Storm is also expected to reignite.

Rick Pitino praised St. John’s work ethic after summer practice

St. John’s wrapped up summer practices last week. On July 21, Rick Pitino praised the team in a tweet.

“As our summer practices come to a close, it’s quite evident that the strength of this team is their work ethic, character, and humility,” Pitino wrote. “What an exceptional group of young men. Every year keeps getting better!”
Zuby Ejiofor leads that charge. In June, Pitino said he attacks drills “like a race.” Ejiofor averaged 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds last season and is expected to average in double-double figures in 2025-26.

Providence transfer Bryce Hopkins, who suffered an ACL injury in January, is a new face that could help the cause. He averaged 17 points, 7.7 rebounds and three assists during his time with the Friars.

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

