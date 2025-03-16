Rick Pitino concisely sums up reaction to making NCAA history in conference tournaments

Rick Pitino kept it simple when asked about his historic run in conference tournaments.

On Saturday, during an interview with FOX Sports, he pointed out that he’s the only coach to win five conference tournament titles at five different schools—Boston, Kentucky, Louisville, Iona and now St. John’s.

Asked about the key to his success, Pitino said:

"I'm a hell of an evaluator and a good recruiter,” he said (1:38).

St. John’s dominated No. 2 seed Creighton 82-66 to win its first Big East Tournament title since 2000. The sixth-seeded Red Storm caught fire in the second half, making 14 straight shots in front of a packed Madison Square Garden crowd of 19,812.

Creighton will now wait to learn its NCAA Tournament fate, hosting a Selection Show watch party at D.J. Sokol Arena on Sunday at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Rick Pitino’s St. John’s is back on top

St. John’s is back on top. The Red Storm dominated Creighton to win their first Big East tournament title since 2000 and their fourth overall.

The victory caps a resurgent season. St. John’s also claimed its first regular-season conference title since 1992. With 30 wins - just one shy of a program record - the team has been nearly unstoppable.

Their four losses came by a combined seven points, the fewest in Division I this season and the second-fewest by any team in the past decade, per ESPN Research.

Coach Rick Pitino had a legendary response when asked how he’d celebrate St. John’s Big East title and NCAA Tournament berth.

"I'm gonna drink a quart of Jameson’s," he joked on the Fox broadcast.

Before this, St. John’s last Big East tournament win came on March 11, 2000.

Pitino has led St. John's to a 50-17 record in two seasons. His college coaching résumé now includes 884 career wins.

