"Rick Pitino the ultimate slime-ball" "F*ck yeah Rick": College hoops world hyped up after Kadary Richmond's transfer news 

Kadary Richmond announced his commitment to St. John's on Tuesday, where he will join coach Rick Pitino's squad. The Red Storm saw off competition from a host of schools, including, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Miami and USC, to acquire the top-ranked player in the transfer portal.

The guard had a brilliant season with Seton Hall in 2023-24, averaging 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists while guiding the Pirates to the National Invitation Tournament championship. The performance last season earned him first-team All-Big East honors and helped elevate him on the portal ranking.

The acquisition of the former Seton Hall guard has resulted in a wild reaction among college basketball fans. Many are applauding the ability of Rick Pitino to lure Kadary Richmond to St. John's, despite the reputation of the program. Let's take a look at some of the reactions online:

"Rick Pitino the ultimate slime-ball."

"F*ck yeah Rick."

Here's a look at more reactions from fans:

"Sleezy Rick poaching in conference," a fan wrote.

"Is this the 5th or 6th time Pitino has sold his soul to the devil? I’m losing track," another fan wrote.

"Petino sure is building one heck of a team up there!" a fan commented.

"Can we give him a few more years of eligibility so he can play for the entire original big east?" a fan wrote.

Why Kadary Richmond committed to St. John’s

Kadary Richmond’s decision to transfer to St. John's comes as a surprise to many fans. However, the guard claims that the Red Storm were outstanding among his options, and they present a brilliant environment for his development ahead of his final season of eligibility.

"They were big on life after basketball and player development," Richmond said. "That stood out to me, the way they kept it real from day one. They are going to allow me to showcase my ability and become a better basketball player and person."

Despite St. John’s having its last appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2019, Richmond wants to have a brilliant March Madness with the Red Storm next season. The guard is not ruling out the possibility of winning the national championship at the program.

“I'd like to make a long run deep into the NCAA tournament and eventually win a national championship," Richmond said. "I'm ready to get to work and see what Coach Pitino has in store.”

Kadary Richmond’s performance in the postseason with the Pirates was outstanding. He recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the NIT title game against Indiana State. He also averaged 13.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists across five games in the NIT championship.

His commitment marks St. John's second transfer portal addition this week, following Utah transfer Deivon Smith's commitment. With both players joining the roster, the Red Storm's backcourt duo of Richmond and Smith is poised to become one of the strongest in the nation.