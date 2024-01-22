Rickea Jackson injury: What happened to Tennessee Lady Vols star in the fourth quarter of the Vanderbilt matchup?

Tennessee Lady Volunteers forward Rickea Jackson suffered an injury in the fourth quarter during Sunday's win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Jackson did not play in the fourth quarter, which was a surprise as she is a key player for Tennessee. Already this season, she dealt with a leg injury, but according to coach Kellie Harper, Jackson wasn't hurt on Sunday.

Instead, Harper revealed Jackson was dealing with asthma, which is why the star player didn't feature in the fourth quarter.

"Kellie Harper said Rickea Jackson was dealing with asthma. Rickea had said earlier she had been dealing with the flu," Vols reporter Maria M. Cornelius posted on X.

Despite not having Jackson for the entire fourth quarter, the Lady Vols outscored Vanderbilt 22-17 to get a 73-64 win. The victory for Tennesse improved them to a 13-6 record.

Rickea Jackson's season

Rickea Jackson transferred to Tennessee from Mississippi State before the 2022 season and had immediate success with the Lady Vols.

Last year, Jackson averaged 19.2 PPG, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists and was projected to be a first-round pick in the WNBA draft. Despite being a projected first-round pick, Jackson decided to return for her fifth college season.

This year, Jackson is averaging 19 PPG, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.4 minutes. She's been a critical player for Tennessee, and when she returned from the injury in December, coach Kellie Harper praised the forward.

"I think [Jackson's] presence affects [the rest of the team] when they step on the court," Harper said. "She gives them great confidence. People key in on her. I mean, she hasn't played in however many weeks, and she was the focus as soon as she checked into the game.

"She is that talented. But I do think it takes a little bit of pressure off some of our other players, and it does seem as though they are playing a little freer tonight. I love the balance; I think we are going to be at our best when we have good balance offensively."

Tennessee is set to return to the court on Sunday on the road against Ole Miss. With Jackson only dealing with asthma, it's expected the star forward will return to the lineup for the Lady Vols.