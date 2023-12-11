2024 WNBA Draft Lottery results: Teams, picks & more revealed

The Indiana Fever secured the first pick for the second consecutive year as the 2024 WNBA Draft Lottery went down on Sunday. This also will be the team's third consecutive selection within the top two.

Indiana headed into the lottery as the frontrunner with the highest likelihood of securing the No. 1 pick at 44.2%. The Phoenix Mercury had the next highest odds at 27.6%, followed by the LA Sparks at 17.8% and the Seattle Storm at 10.4%.

WNBA lottery odds are determined by teams' combined performance in the two most recent regular seasons. The Indiana Fever amassed a cumulative record of 18-58 over that period.

The anticipated top pick in this year's draft is prolific scorer Caitlin Clark, a senior guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes who was the national player of the year last season. However, she has yet to declare for the draft and could return to college for a fifth year and become draft-eligible in 2025.

The WNBA draft is set to occur on April 15.

Here are Sunday’s WNBA Draft Lottery results:

Pick Number (* = Lottery participants) Team 1* Indiana Fever 2* Los Angeles Sparks 3* Phoenix Mercury 4* Seattle Storm 5 Dallas Wings (from Chicago Sky) 6 Washington Mystics 7 Minnesota Lynx 8 Atlanta Dream 9 Dallas Wings 10 Connecticut Sun 11 New York Liberty 12 Los Angeles Sparks (from Las Vegas Aces)

Will Caitlin Clark declare for the WNBA draft?

Clark has already etched her name in Iowa's record books as the team's all-time leading scorer. She stands as the sole player in Division I history to achieve the remarkable feat of surpassing 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists.

In October, Clark said she hadn't decided on whether she would come back for a fifth season with the Hawkeyes in 2024-25 or transition to the professional level.

However, she said she intended to approach the current year as if it were her last.

“I’m going to go based off of my gut,” she said (per The Athletic). “At the end of the day, that’s the biggest thing that I think I should trust. I’m going to know when I need to know if I want to stay or if I want to go.”

“It’s not something I let weigh on me. I’m focused on helping this team be the best team they can be, and when I know that decision, all of you will know. I think the biggest thing will be I’m just going to trust my gut and go with that.”

Clark is averaging a career-high 29.6 points per game while shooting 45.9% this season.

If Clark decides not to enter the draft, the Indiana Fever still have a range of options to consider. Alternatives include UConn guard Paige Bueckers, Stanford forward Cameron Brink, UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards and Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson.