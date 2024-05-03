Rienk Mast injury update: When will the Nebraska forward return?

Nebraska Cornhuskers' Rienk Mast, who has been struggling with a bad knee throughout the past season, has made the decision to address it. The forward announced on Thursday that he will be undergoing surgery.

In a statement, he said:

"As some people know, I played most of last season with a knee that wasn't completely healthy. Over these past couple weeks, I've spoken with multiple doctors about what we can do to get my knee healthy for the rest of my playing career and hopefully life.

"These have been some difficult conversations, but the best way forward for me is to undergo surgery." (via Inside Nebraska)

When will Rienk Mast return?

Rienk Mast has decided to medically red-shirt for the 2024-25 season and will be available to play in the 2025-26 season. The senior will be using his COVID-19 eligibility year for this.

"I want to thank everyone involved with our athletic department and men’s basketball team for the support they have shown me," Mast added. "This upcoming year will be very challenging for me individually, but I’ll try to help the team in the best possible way I can."

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg extended his support for Rienk Mast in his decision and said:

“Rienk has put a lot of thought into this decision and worked closely with our medical staff in looking at all of the options to get his knee healthy. He has been in contact with our staff throughout this process, and we are in agreement that this is Rienk’s best long-term option for his basketball career."

Hoiberg added:

"Although he will not be on the court next season, Rienk will have a different role, one where we can take advantage of his experience and leadership skills."

Rienk Mast averaged 12.3 points this season and led the team in rebounding (7.5) and assists (3.0). He shot 43.3% from the floor and 34.4% from the three-point line.

With Keisei Tominaga aiming for the NBA draft, the Cornhuskers are down to two of their core group consisting of guard Brice Williams and forward Juwan Gary. Joining them from the transfer portal are Andrew Morgan, Rollie Worster, Gavin Griffiths, Connor Essegian and Braxton Meah.

Despite Mast's absence, Nebraska's depth and experience should mitigate the impact to some extent. However, they must ensure that the players have great synergy on the court. After this year's first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, Nebraska will be looking forward to a deeper run next season.

