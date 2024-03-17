RJ Davis stats today: How did the UNC guard peform against NC State?

In the closely fought matchup against NC State, UNC's RJ Davis yet scored 30 points in his 37-minute play. However, UNC still lost the match with a score of 76-84.

At the 17:47 mark, RJ Davis missed a three-point jumper, but his teammate Elliot Cadeau capitalized with a layup. Davis clutched a three-point jumper at 13:53 to narrow the deficit from 16-6 to 16-9.

With just over 12 minutes remaining in the half, Davis assisted Jae'Lyn Wither for a jumper. Later at the 7:43 mark, Davis sank another three-pointer, assisted by Elliot Cadeau, followed by another at 6:46.

At 0:03, Davis assisted Cormac Ryan in a three-point jumper and ended the first half leading with one point over NC State at 39-40. Early in the second half, Davis started with a jumper at 15:23.

At 12:41 Davis managed to draw a foul that led to free throws. Then at 11:34 Davis experienced a turnover but quickly redeemed himself with a steal. At 8:40 RJ Davis made a three-point jumper to take the score 61-56.

After a few seconds, he managed another jumper at 8:02 to keep UNC in the game. With only four minutes remaining, he scored free throws at 4:05 to keep UNC's hope alive. Despite his solo efforts, the match ended with a loss for UNC

What's next for RJ Davis and UNC after the ACC Tournament loss?

North Carolina v NC State

Despite their ACC Tournament loss, UNC remains a strong contender for March Madness after missing the chance last season. They currently sit at the number one spot in the ACC Conference with a 17-3 conference record.

The Tar Heels are positioned as potential No.1 seeds and have odds that place them among the top teams in March Madness. UNC and RJ Davis have the sixth-best odds of +1800 to win the tournament.

