RJ Davis Stats Tonight - How did the UNC star fare vs Florida State? (Feb. 24)

North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis dropped yet another double-digit outing for his team on Monday. His contributions aided the squad to a 96-85 conference victory over the unranked Florida State Seminoles, and they now possess an 11-6 ACC record and an 18-11 overall record in the 2024-2025 season.

Ad

Playing for 33 minutes for Hubert Davis' team, Davis pitched in 20 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including three three-balls and a 7-of-8 line from the charity stripe, two rebounds, five assists and a block as the senior continues his fifth and likely final college campaign.

Davis' first tally on the stat sheet would come via an assist at the 18:00 mark of the first quarter. He followed this up with another dime, through which he earned his first point from a freebie. Subbing out at the 12:28 mark, UNC was ahead by a tight two-marker edge, 17-15.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The spitfire scorer subbed back into the ball game at the 7:07 mark, where he then made his first field goal from the 3-point arc to knot the game up at 34-all. Continuing to dish out assists, Davis found the bottom of the net with more free throw attempts as the Tar Heels pulled away by six points, 49-43, at the end of the first half.

To open the second period, Davis immediately made his presence known with a three-ball and then another dime at the 17:06 mark. He didn't make much noise when he subbed out at the 12:53 mark with his teammates managing the load to a 67-58 lead for North Carolina.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As he was subbed back in, the White Plains, New York, native immediately got a three-ball and then a layup to push his team's advantage. Davis continued to showcase his scoring prowess as the Tar Heels steadily came away from the opposition. A pair of free throws capped off his performance, with UNC coming out on top 95-86.

Take a look at RJ Davis' full stat line for the win over Florida State:

Ad

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF RJ Davis 33 20 2 5 0 1 5-9 3-5 7-8 0 2

Ad

RJ Davis becomes the third leading scorer in ACC history

Ad

After leading the North Carolina Tar Heels to their fourth straight triumph, RJ Davis has now become the third leading scorer in the ACC all-time scoring list with 2,592 total points. The graduating star is behind former Duke Blue Devil JJ Redick at 2,769 markers and fellow Tar Heel Tyler Hansbrough at 2,872 points.

Davis and Co. continue with the remainder of their regular-season schedule with the unranked Miami Hurricanes on their home floor on Friday, March 1, as they hope to bring high-intensity momentum into the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here