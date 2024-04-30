The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considering drafting Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft as part of their strategy to retain LeBron James when his contract expires in the summer of 2025. This decision follows the Lakers' elimination from the playoffs in the first round by the Denver Nuggets.

Despite his underwhelming freshman season at USC, Bronny James will enter the upcoming NBA draft. He has also entered the NCAA transfer portal to keep his options open in case a move to the pro league doesn't pan out. The point guard has a good chance of getting drafted as a result of his father's influence. It's LeBron's long-term dream to play on the same team as his son.

Reports that the Lakers are aiming to draft Bronny have led to some wild reactions in the basketball world. While some fans are open to seeing the move happen, others are criticizing the alleged nepotism involved in drafting him. Let's take a look at some of the reactions online:

Other reactions to the development:

"Good lord does Rob Pelinka have no shame?" a fan asked.

"Definition of being down bad," a fan wrote.

"Some other team will draft him first now," another fan wrote.

"Laker won't care about winning as long a King is there," a fan commented.

Bronny James draft declaration controversy

There have been a lot of rumors about the professional future of Bronny James since the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball regular season. However, the point guard declared for the 2024 NBA draft early in April with an announcement on his Instagram page.

“I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete," Bronny wrote. "I've made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

This immediately led to a wildfire of controversy among basketball fans, with many criticizing the possibility of Bronny James getting drafted. Many believe that the point guard isn't a one-and-done talent and should return for another season in college.

Nonetheless, the influence of his father, LeBron James, continues to play out. Despite averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in his freshman season at USC, Bronny James is highly likely to get drafted.

LeBron James’ dream set to be fulfilled

LeBron James has never hidden his desire to play in the NBA alongside his son. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has discussed on many occasions his dream of playing with Bronny James on the same NBA team.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy,” James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I got to be on the floor with Bronny. Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him."

With the Lakers open to drafting Bronny in the upcoming NBA draft, LeBron’s dream is close to being fulfilled. He will help out the former USC point guard during his rookie season in the NBA, and it will be iconic to play his final season alongside him.