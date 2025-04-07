"Role model" Paige Bueckers shares adorable moment with her brother Drew after national championship win over South Carolina 

UConn star Paige Bueckers finished her college basketball career in style by winning the national championship on Sunday, which was the 12th for the program and coach Geno Auriemma's first since 2016. Unlike her previous Big Dance games, Bueckers was shot-shy, tallying 17 points in the summit clash that the Huskies won 82-59 against the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks.
After cutting down the nets on Sunday evening, Bueckers was seen sharing a heartwarming moment with her little brother, Drew Bueckers, who was sitting in the front row at the Alamodome. The bueckers siblings shared an elaborate handshake before she light-heartedly pushed his head.
Before the national championship game, Drew Bueckers had a message for his sister that he shared on The Players' Tribune platform.
“Hi, Paige, it's Drew. I just want to congratulate you on everything you did," he said. "Helping our family, making us proud, all the adversity you went through, and all the ups and downs. You’re such a great role model to me because you help people.
"You’re funny," Drew Bueckers said. "You’re kind. And you’re always there for others. I love you so much. Good luck in the championship game. We love you, go Huskies.”
Drew and his father, Bob Bueckers, are frequently seen in attendance at UConn games in which Paige Bueckers plays, and on Sunday evening, they were there as she signed off her college basketball career in style with a national championship.
Paige Bueckers comes from a diverse family
Drew Bueckers is Paige Bueckers's half-brother who was born to Bob Bueckers and Moe Roberts in 2013. Bob Bueckers was earlier married to the UConn star's mother, Amy Fuller, and they got divorced a few years after Paige Bueckers was born.
Bob Bueckers was a point guard in high school, and he trained his daughter on the basics of basketball when she was younger. Her mother, Amy Fuller was a track and field athlete for the University of St. Thomas. The Huskkies star's mother is now married to Scott Fuller with whom she has two children, Ryan and Lauren.
During the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, Bueckers posted a picture of Drew on her Instagram page while advocating for the cause with a powerful caption.
"At what point do they stop looking at my little brother as a cute little boy and instead as a threat to society? It scares me," Paige Bueckers wrote. "I’m going to work for change, little brother. I want you to grow up in a world that accepts you for who you are. I am committed to help making a change for the better. It’s time to step up and act in unity because WE ARE THE CHANGE."
