"Run it back" "All SEC szn incoming": Fans rejoice as Florida star Thomas Haugh makes NBA draft decision

Florida forward Thomas Haugh had fans rejoicing after he made his NBA draft decision. Haugh was initially considered a potential second-round pick in 2025 after he was ranked 62nd on ESPN’s draft boards.
Haugh averaged 9.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 48.5% for the Gators last season. On Thursday, Haugh told ESPN his decision not to declare for the NBA draft.
Fans showed their excitement at the news on X, responding to a Gators' fan page.
"Run it back!!,” a fan tweeted.
“All SEC szn incoming,” another fan replied.
Other fans were also showed their enthusiasm at the announcement.
“Ouch!!! Gotta be odds on Favorites,” a fan commented.
“Let’s go! Time to know how to say his name…@ThomasHaugh4 pls advise,” another fan commented.
“Thank You Jesus. We need him more than the NBA,” another fan replied.
Thomas Haugh played in 36 games during his freshman year (2023-24) and averaged 14.7 minutes, 3.9 points, 0.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 45.0% from the field.
Haugh’s 2024-25 season saw him play 40 games as his minutes per game increased to 24.5. He averaged 9.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, while shooting 48.5% from the field. Haugh’s free throw percentage improved from 45.7% to 79.4%.
Thomas Haugh returning to Florida after opting out of 2025 NBA draft
Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh was officially announced to run it back for another season in Gainesville. In an interview with ESPN on Thursday, Haugh announced his decision to opt out of the 2025 NBA draft and return for the 2025-26 season to play under coach Todd Golden.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore played a vital role in Florida’s impressive 2024-25 run, helping the Gators secure their third national championship. Haugh was ranked second in the nation in offensive rating (138.1) and 17th in box plus-minus (plus-11.2), highlighting his impact on both ends of the court.
During the postseason, Haugh put up an impressive performance as he averaged 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across nine games, reaching double figures in seven of those matchups.
Haugh’s return to the Gators will see him team up with top-50 recruits CJ Ingram (No. 22) and Alex Lloyd (No. 40), with the addition of AJ Brown from Ohio and Xaivian Lee from Princeton from the transfer portal.
