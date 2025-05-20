Rutgers’ Ace Bailey drops 1-word reaction as teammate Dylan Harper shares moments from the NBA combine

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights missed the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season, finishing 15-17 overall and 8-12 in Big Ten play. Despite having two likely top-five draft picks, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, the Scarlet Knights ended the season in 11th place in the conference.

They are set to become the first program to miss the tournament with two players ranked in the top five of a draft class.

Rutgers forward Harper and Bailey recorded the fastest three-quarter court sprint times in the Combine, with Bailey clocking 3.12 seconds and Harper at 3.16.

Bailey reacted to teammate Harper’s Instagram post Monday, which featured a video clip from the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Bailey responded:

“TWINNN ❤️”

Harper, the son of former NBA guard Ron Harper and the brother of former Rutgers player Ron Harper Jr., could land in San Antonio at No. 2, where he would join Victor Wembanyama.

Both players are projected lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. If Dallas takes Duke’s Cooper Flagg at No. 1, Harper and Bailey are among those in play for the next two spots.

Ace Bailey in mix for no. 3 pick; 76ers exploring options

Ace Bailey is projected as a potential top-five selection in the NBA Draft, with several mock drafts placing him at No. 3 overall. That pick currently belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers, who are reportedly exploring trade options. The Utah Jazz have been identified as a possible trade partner, according to multiple reports.

NBA analysts Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Givony recently discussed Bailey’s fit in Philadelphia. O’Connor said Bailey has the highest bust potential among the top five prospects.

“I think [Ace Bailey is] most likely to bust of the top five guys,” O’Connor said.

The 76ers have also been linked to other players with the No. 3 pick, including VJ Edgecombe and Tre Johnson.

