Rutgers’ Ace Bailey drops 3-word reaction to 5’6 freshman Kalise Hill’s next career step

Kalise Hill has decided on her basketball future, and Ace Bailey is hyping her up. The Rutgers star showed his support for Hill on Instagram Thursday. Hill has committed to play at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, the school's women's basketball program announced via Instagram Wednesday.
Bailey shared the post to his Instagram story and dropped his three-word reaction.
"@itz.ka1iseoo YEE LIL TWINNN," Bailey wrote.
Hill is joining the Hawks after spending her freshman campaign at Morehead State. The 5-foot-6 guard appeared in 27 games for the Eagles, making three starts. She put up 3.3 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game and highlighted her defensive potential with 0.6 steals per game. Hill knocked down 31.3% of her shots, including 27.8% from beyond the arc.
Now, the talented young guard will take her talents to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and look to develop her skill set with Bailey's support on her side.
What Ace Bailey will bring to the next level as he prepares for the 2025 NBA draft
Ace Bailey is preparing to begin his professional career after a phenomenal freshman year at Rutgers. In his sole college season, the 6'8" wing led the Scarlet Knights in rebounding (7.2 rpg) and blocks (1.3 bpg). His 17.6 ppg was second on the squad. The versatile star shot 46.0% in his freshman season, including 34.6% from three.
Bailey declared for the 2025 NBA draft after his dominant freshman campaign and is a top prospect in the upcoming draft. His physicality and diverse skill set make him stand out in his draft class.
The Scarlet Knights' star can play four different positions and makes good use of his size. Bailey is an impressive shot-maker and efficient scorer from anywhere on the floor, while he also adds defensive depth and solid rebounding abilities.
Bailey is just 18 years old, meaning he likely hasn't hit the peak of his athletic potential. He has a skill set that should translate nicely to the next level and he should have a long NBA career to develop into a franchise star.
Bailey impressed at the NBA combine and has been invited to attend the draft. Many mock drafts have the Rutgers wing being selected No. 3 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.
