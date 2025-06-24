Rutgers stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper's workout with Giannis Antetokounmpo resurfaces days before NBA draft

With the 2025 NBA draft just around the corner, a picture of Rutgers stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper working out with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo started making the rounds on social media again.

The photo was taken in the summer of 2024 as Bailey and Harper prepared for their freshman seasons, learning from the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

On Monday, BR Hoops posted the picture on Instagram, reminding fans that the next time the three share the court, it could be as opponents in the NBA.

For Bailey and Harper, it's a full-circle moment as they prepare to join the professional ranks after one season at Rutgers.

Bailey was a force during his one year with the Scarlet Knights, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game to become one of the top freshmen in college basketball.

Harper was equally impressive, living up to the hype as one of the highest-rated recruits in his class. The skilled guard averaged 19.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 4.0 apg in his freshman campaign. Like Bailey, Harper is also projected to be selected within the top three picks of the NBA draft.

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP is one of the biggest names in the league. He's coming off another strong season with the Milwaukee Bucks, continuing to lead them as one of the top players in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo is expected to be a major factor once again in the 2025-26 NBA season, while Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper adapt to the league.

Dylan Harper maintains spot, Ace Bailey drops in ESPN's latest draft projection

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey were projected to be the top three selections by draft analysts after they had solid individual seasons at Rutgers.

However, in the latest 2025 NBA mock draft predictions, Bailey dropped to the sixth pick and is projected to be selected by the Washington Wizards. His slide is reportedly due to declining multiple pre-draft workout invitations.

Meanwhile, ESPN has Harper as the near-certain No. 2 pick, with the San Antonio Spurs expected to select him.

