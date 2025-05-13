Sac State GM Shaquille O'Neals kids show love as mom Shaunie shares wholesome Mother's Day message

Legendary NBA star Shaquille O'Neal was named the Sacramento State Hornets General Manager on April 25, and soon after, his son, Shaqir O'Neal, joined the team under coach Mike Bibby. O'Neal has been a fervent supporter of his children's basketball careers, including Shareef O'Neal and Me'Arah O'Neal, who plays for the Florida Gators.

Ad

Away from the court, Shaq's ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, has also been a constant presence at their children's games over the years. On Mother's Day, Shaunie, who got divorced from the NBA star in 2011, posted a picture on Instagram of herself with their children and posted a wholesome message.

"My tribe, my joy. Being their mama is my greatest flex. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful, strong, undefeated Mothers out there. Enjoy your day! 💐" Shaunie Henderson wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shaquille O'Neal's kids, including Me'Arah, Amirah, and Shareef, all showed love to their mother in the comment section of her Mother's Day Instagram post. Shareef posted a love heart emoji while Me'Arah posted a love heart and a hug emoji.

"MOMMA," Amirah O'Neal wrote.

O'Neal's comments on IG

O'Neal's comments on IG

When Shaunie revealed lessons from Shaquille O'Neal divorce

Shaquille O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson married in 2002 and had four children, including Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'Arah O'Neal. At the time, Shaq already had a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh, while Shaunie had a son, Myles, from a previous relationship, although the former Lakers star adopted him.

Ad

The legendary NBA star filed for divorce in 2007, although the couple got back together for two years before the latter finally went through with the divorce. She moved to Los Angeles with their five children and during a segment of "The GrOOw Zone" podcast, she revealed how she regretted not saving while married to O'Neal and how it impacted her and the kids after the divorce.

“Because people always say like women, you know like, sneak and do like save for a rainy day," Shaunie Henderson said. "In my previous marriage, I did not do that. I should have, but I did not do that.

Ad

"I would’ve been saving for a rainy day. I got accused of it, but I sure didn’t do it, but I should have anyway. Because of what happened at the end of that relationship, and I was young and had five kids and it was just things I should have done smarter.”

Shaunie eventually married pastor Keion Henderson in 2022, but has continued to co-parent their five children with Shaquille O'Neal over the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here