Sacramento State commit Mikey Williams drops 2-word reaction after pulling off tough layup in practice

Mikey Williams is working hard ahead of the new season, and his latest Instagram story clip shows he is not taking any days off. The Sacramento State commit posted a short video on Thursday, showing himself executing a series of tough left-handed layups in training.

He captioned the clip with a simple two-word statement: “All left.”

Credit: IG/@mikey

The video and caption showed the confidence of a player looking to finally turn a corner after a rollercoaster few years.

Williams was once considered one of the most marketable and promising high school basketball prospects in the country, drawing national attention with his flashy skills and scoring ability. However, his path into college hoops has not been straightforward.

Legal issues sidelined him for much of his early college journey, and his anticipated freshman season was delayed.

He initially joined the Memphis Tigers, but never suited up in an official game for them, eventually entering the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.

He moved to the UCF Knights ahead of the 2024-25 season and produced 5.1 points over 18 games, averaging 14 minutes per game for the team.

After the season ended, he entered the portal once again and has committed to playing for Sacramento State in the 2025-26 campaign. Williams is hoping to revive his career and play a major role in a program that is currently in rebuild mode.

Sacramento State hired Mike Bibby as coach and Shaquille O'Neal as general manager, with both working to reshape the Hornets' roster and culture. They are pushing to make the program more competitive in the Big Sky Conference.

Mikey Williams reveals NBA plan

Despite a rocky college start, Williams has not lost sight of his ultimate goal, which is making it to the NBA. The Sacramento State commit opened up about his mindset and future plans during a May 3 appearance on “Overtime.”

There, he made it clear that his focus remains locked on reaching the professional level.

"I've just been through certain things in life that changed my perspective on reality, you feel me?" Williams said during the May 3 episode [3:43]. "So, I could bet on myself; I know I have NBA talent. I know it's a process to get there, but I know that I'm gonna get there one day."

Williams is working to prove he belongs among the nation’s elite guards and the upcoming season is a crucial one for him.

