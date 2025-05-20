Sacramento State commit Mikey Williams pens heartfelt message for “real supporters” 

After a year at UCF, Mikey Williams is transferring to Sacramento State for the upcoming season. But before heading to the West Coast, the talented sophomore had a message for those who have backed him up.

Without getting into a deeper explanation, the former Memphis Tigers commit left a story on his Instagram account on Monday with a message thanking his "real supporters".

"To my real supporters!! Thank you, n I love yall its easy to change once someone hit rock bottom but the chosen gone prevail every time. All glory to Jesus Christ," Williams wrote.

Mikey Williams' social media message to his supporters. - Source: Instagram/@mikey

Mikey Williams spent last season with the UCF Knights, but the guard found little playing time in Orlando, where he averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14 minutes. He played in 18 games, starting in five of them.

A former four-star prospect from San Diego, California, Williams initially committed to Memphis but transferred out of the school after pleading guilty to one felony count of making criminal threats with provisions.

During his time at San Ysidro High School, the guard earned praise for his playing style and highlight-reel dunks. Even LeBron James lauded the San Diego native.

After entering the portal, the combo guard ended up at Central Florida, where he helped the Knights achieve a 20-17 record, losing in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. UCF would then play in the College Basketball Crown tournament, where they would make it to the title game, losing to Nebraska.

Mikey Williams a part of Sacramento State's massive rebuilding effort

The Sacramento State Hornets are overlooking an ambitious rebuilding plan. As part of those efforts, the school has already brought in former NBA players Mike Bibby, as head coach, and Shaquille O'Neal, as general manager.

The next domino to fall was Mikey Williams, who will give the program a talented player to build around next season. Besides Williams, the school also landed Shaqir O'Neal, Shaq's son, who is coming over from Florida A&M. He spent the previous two seasons at Texas Southern.

Bibby vowed to have a "Deion Sanders-like impact" on the organization, bringing in talented recruits and turning the program around.

The school will also be opening a new basketball facility this year, including a 3,200-seat home arena.

Sacramento State finished with a 7-25 record last season, losing in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament.

