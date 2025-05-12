Sarah Strong celebrates Mother's Day with nostalgic childhood post ft. Allison Feaster

Sarah Strong is coming off a strong freshman season for the UConn Huskies. Her love for basketball came from the womb, as she is the daughter of former professional basketball player Allison Feaster.

As Mother's Day rolled around this Sunday, Strong posted a picture of her as a child with her mom, as a tribute on an Instagram story.

"Happy Mother's Day ❤️," Sarah Strong wrote.

Sarah Strong posted a picture with her mom, former WNBA player Allison Feaster. - Source: Instagram/@sarahstrong_

Strong is coming off a freshman season in which she averaged 26.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the national champion Huskies. However, her biggest contributions may have come during the NCAA Tournament.

The Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina native averaged a double-double, with 19 points and 11.7 rebounds per game during March Madness. She added 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and two blocks per game during the championship run.

In the championship game, the freshman tied for the team lead with 24 points while adding 15 boards, five assists, two steals and three blocks in the Huskies' victory over South Carolina. She had scored 22 points in the Elite Eight against USC and the national semifinal versus UCLA.

With Paige Bueckers leaving the program for the WNBA, Sarah Strong is likely to become the team's leader on the court. The Huskies' title last season was their first since winning four straight from 2013-2016.

When did Sarah Strong's mom, Allison Feaster, play basketball?

Allison Feaster had a strong college basketball career from 1994 to 1998 with the Harvard Crimson. She totaled 2,312 points in college, second all-time in the Ivy League, while finishing third all-time in rebounds and steals.

Feaster was also part of the 16-seeded Harvard team that upset top-seeded Stanford in 1998. It was the first time in NCAA Tournament history that a No. 16 seed eliminated a No. 1 seed. The forward had 39 points, 13 rebounds and five steals in the game.

She was then selected with the fifth overall pick in the 1998 WNBA Draft, going to the Los Angeles Sparks. After three years in LA, Feaster was traded to the Charlotte Sting, where she played for six seasons. The former forward was a teammate of current South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley during her time in Charlotte.

Allison has been the head of player development for the NBA champion Boston Celtics since 2020. The Celtics are currently playing in the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks.

