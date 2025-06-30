"Sarah Strong could finish with a stronger resume": Analyst claims Azzi Fudd's injury history may stain UConn legacy 

With Paige Bueckers now settling into her WNBA career, the UConn Huskies face a dilemma in choosing their next lead figure — Azzi Fudd or Sarah Strong. Both delivered strong performances last season, with Fudd earning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors and Strong being named Big East Freshman of the Year.

In the national championship game against South Carolina in April, Fudd and Strong each scored 24 points to lead UConn to its 12th national title.

Both are viable options for the Huskies' new on-court persona. Fudd, who is entering her fifth year in Storrs, brings more experience and pedigree. However, her career has been marred by injuries — including a season-ending ACL injury that limited her to just two games in 2023-24.

An in-depth conversation on the recent episode of "The Hoops Cap Pod", starring analysts Mark Zanetto and Tee Baker, brought to light the compelling debate over who should be the face of UConn next season.

"For me, the sort of visual media marketing face of the team is Azzi Fudd," Baker said. "It doesn't necessarily mean I think Fudd is the better player, though she's a tremendously talented player.

"I think Sarah Strong's upside, combined with Azzi's injury history, makes me think that Strong is the player that's going to maybe accomplish more by the time she finishes at UConn and could perhaps have a stronger resume than Azzi Fudd," he added.

Baker added that Strong's play speaks for itself and despite her on-court excellence and huge potential, she has yet to embrace a leadership role.

Azzi Fudd describes transition from quiet leader to vocal presence

Azzi Fudd has yet to learn how to embrace being a vocal leader. She showed flashes of her leadership quality last season when Bueckers was not playing.

The Virginia native spoke with the media after a UConn summer practice session last week, detailing her progress and development as a leader.

"I think taking it progressively — like one step at a time," Fudd said. "Like saying the things I see, whether it's starting with just my stuff, like on defense or on offense.

"Like, 'Oh, here comes a screen, screen right,' like, 'Switch this, that.' And then progressing that to what I see, like, 'Oh, you should do this,' or 'You should do that,' like calling huddles ... So I think it's a learning process. I'm going to get better," she added.

Fudd announced she would be returning to UConn for her final season in March. She was granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA after missing most of her sophomore and junior years due to injuries.

