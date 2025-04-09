Sarah Strong's mom, Allison Feaster drops 3-word reaction as UConn freshman continues national championship celebration 

Sarah Strong had a phenomenal season with the UConn Huskies as a freshman. She was one of the vital cogs in Geno Auriemma's NCAA-winning team. Strong, in her first-ever championship game, looked completely unfazed as she dropped a stellar performance.
The forward tallied a game-high 24 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in the final against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Her exceptional performance throughout the season led UConn to their record-breaking 12th National Championship.
Sarah Strong's mother, Allison Feaster, shared the story on her Instagram, joining in the celebrations at UConn. She reposted Paige Bueckers' post about bringing the title home and captioned it with three words:
"This. Is. Why.," she wrote.
The UConn Huskies were welcomed with a lot of excitement, fervor and celebration. A welcome rally was organized on campus. Plans are also in place for a victory parade on Saturday, as the state recognizes the significance of the NCAA title and wants to honor the program.
Sarah Strong broke a sensational March Madness record set by her mother's teammate
Breaking records has been the norm for UConn freshman Sarah Strong, who, like her name, has delivered some strong performances throughout the year, but especially in their run to the NCAA title.
Apart from dropping a masterclass in the final against South Carolina, Strong also registered a sensational record in the NCAA Tournament as a freshman. She broke the record for the most points scored by a player in an NCAA title run by a freshman.
The previous record was set by Tamika Catchings, who was a teammate of Strong's mother, Allison, during their WNBA days. Catchings had set the record for most points scored by a freshman in a national tournament run in the 1997-98 season.
However, Strong's tally of 114 points in the 2024-25 March Madness run broke Catchings' record. She was undoubtedly one of the main reasons for UConn's success this season and also their triumph after nine years.
