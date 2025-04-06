Sarah Strong stats today: How did UConn star perform vs South Carolina in Women's March Madness Championship game (Apr. 6)

Sarah Strong is a national champion. The freshman forward led the UConn Huskies to an 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the championship game of March Madness on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. Strong was one of three players to score in double figures for the Huskies, who captured their 12th NCAA title.

Strong scored 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting. She shot 2-for-3 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds to record her fourth double-double in this year's NCAA Tournament. She previously achieved that feat in the March Madness wins over Arkansas State, Oklahoma and USC.

Strong, who dished out five assists, also was a disruptive force on the defensive end. She racked up three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes.

Here are Sarah Strong's stats from the game against South Carolina.

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Sarah Strong 37 24 15 5 10-15 2-3 2-2 1-14 2 3 3 2

Sarah Strong gets offensive help from Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers in win over South Carolina

Sarah Strong helped the UConn Huskies (37-3) grab a 36-26 lead at the break, scoring eight points in the first half. She shot 4 of 8. Strong was a beast on the boards, grabbing 11 rebounds in the first two quarters. She also made her presence felt on the defensive end, recording two blocks and two steals.

The Huskies continued to pile on the pressure in the third quarter, outscoring the Gamecocks 26-16 to enter the final period with a commanding 20-point lead. UConn cruised to victory after that, extending its lead to as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong shoots the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards during the second half of the national championship game of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament. Photo: Imagn

Azzi Fudd provided offensive help to Sarah Strong, scoring 24 points in the rout. She shot 9-for-17, including 1-for-6 from 3-point range. She was automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down all five of her attempts from the charity stripe. Fudd punished the Gamecocks in the first half, scoring 13 points.

Paige Bueckers also contributed in her final collegiate game, scoring 17 points. She shot 5-for-14 from the field and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. She also had six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson led South Carolina (35-4) in scoring, each dropping 10 points in the loss.

