Sarah Strong stats today: How did UConn star perform vs South Carolina in Women's March Madness Championship game (Apr. 6)

By Joel Reyes
Modified Apr 06, 2025 21:45 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn
Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) battle for the ball during the first half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Photo: Imagn

Sarah Strong is a national champion. The freshman forward led the UConn Huskies to an 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the championship game of March Madness on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. Strong was one of three players to score in double figures for the Huskies, who captured their 12th NCAA title.

Ad

Strong scored 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting. She shot 2-for-3 from 3-point range and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds to record her fourth double-double in this year's NCAA Tournament. She previously achieved that feat in the March Madness wins over Arkansas State, Oklahoma and USC.

Strong, who dished out five assists, also was a disruptive force on the defensive end. She racked up three blocks and two steals in 37 minutes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are Sarah Strong's stats from the game against South Carolina.

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFG3PTFTORB-DRBSTLBLKPFTO
Sarah Strong372415510-152-32-21-142332
Ad

Sarah Strong gets offensive help from Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers in win over South Carolina

Sarah Strong helped the UConn Huskies (37-3) grab a 36-26 lead at the break, scoring eight points in the first half. She shot 4 of 8. Strong was a beast on the boards, grabbing 11 rebounds in the first two quarters. She also made her presence felt on the defensive end, recording two blocks and two steals.

Ad

The Huskies continued to pile on the pressure in the third quarter, outscoring the Gamecocks 26-16 to enter the final period with a commanding 20-point lead. UConn cruised to victory after that, extending its lead to as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong shoots the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards during the second half of the national championship game of the women&#039;s 2025 NCAA tournament. Photo: Imagn
UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong shoots the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards during the second half of the national championship game of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament. Photo: Imagn

Azzi Fudd provided offensive help to Sarah Strong, scoring 24 points in the rout. She shot 9-for-17, including 1-for-6 from 3-point range. She was automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down all five of her attempts from the charity stripe. Fudd punished the Gamecocks in the first half, scoring 13 points.

Ad

Paige Bueckers also contributed in her final collegiate game, scoring 17 points. She shot 5-for-14 from the field and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. She also had six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson led South Carolina (35-4) in scoring, each dropping 10 points in the loss.

About the author
Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes

Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.

Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.

Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.

When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी