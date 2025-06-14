Sarah Strong's mom Allison Feaster drops reaction to clip of Harvard’s historic upset over Stanford in the 1998 NCAA Women’s Tournament

Sarah Strong’s mom Allison Feaster recently reacted to a resurfaced clip of one of the greatest upsets in NCAA history, where she played a starring role. March Madness shared an Instagram post, celebrating Flashback Friday. It showed memorable clips from the 1998 upset, which prompted Feaster to express her excitement.
Strong’s mom played for the Harvard Crimson from 1994 to 1998 and was named Ivy League Player of the Year three times from 1996 to 1998. Feaster also earned Kodak All-American honors in 1998 and twice led the NCAA in scoring.
“🤩🤩🤩,” Feaster wrote.
In 1998, Feaster led the nation in scoring, averaging 28.5 points per game. She was also 14th in rebounding with 10.8 per game and 16th in steals with 3.3. Her performance earned her a spot on the Kodak Division I Women's All-America Basketball Team.
Despite Harvard’s 22-4 record and Ivy League championship that season, they were given a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Their first-round matchup paired them against the No. 1-seeded Stanford Cardinal on Stanford’s home floor, Maples Pavilion.
Feaster put up 35 points and 13 rebounds, leading Harvard to a shocking 71-67 victory. The win made the Crimson the first and only No. 16 seed in women’s NCAA Division I history to defeat a No. 1 seed. It was an unmatched feat until UMBC pulled off a similar upset over Virginia in the 2018 men’s tournament.
Allison Feaster reacts to latest announcement about daughter Sarah Strong
Sarah Strong’s mom Allison Feaster expressed her emotions after the latest announcement about her daughter. On Friday, the UConn forward was officially named to the USA Basketball roster for the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.
Feaster reacted to the announcement on her Instagram, reposting the Huskies' post featuring Strong wearing her Team USA No. 14 jersey.
"Mi Bicho 🥹❤️🙏🏽 ," Feaster wrote.
The 3x3 World Cup will he held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from June 23-29. Strong will aim to secure her fourth gold medal with Team USA's 3x3 squad before turning 20.
Strong and Team USA will compete in Pool B, beginning their campaign against Czechia on June 24, followed by a matchup with the Netherlands on the same day. Team USA will face Japan on June 25 and wrap up pool play against Chile on Jun. 26.
The selection followed her impressive freshman season with UConn where she averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 58.6% shooting.
