Sarah Strong's mom Allison Feaster replies with gracious message as NBA coach commends UConn star's college future

Sarah Strong looks like the future of UConn Huskies basketball. With Paige Bueckers' college career about to come to an end, the freshman has become her likely successor as the leader of the team, and her mom knows it.

After Ashley Nicole Moss and Alicia Jay had some complimentary comments in the “We Need to Talk Now” podcast, New York Knicks strength and conditioning assistant Shimon Ishikawa posted their take on his Instagram account and added his thoughts while tagging Boston Celtics executive Allison Feaster, Sarah Strong’s mom. She reacted swiftly to the post on Thursday.

“@allison_feaster She’s built for it,” Shimon Ishikawa said.

“Thankful she has great leadership and teammates to guide her💙🙏🏽,” Allison Feaster said.

There has been a lot of praise for Sarah Strong. - Source: Instagram/@allison_feaster

Sarah Strong is coming off one of her best games of the year as she had 22 points, four assists, and a superb 17 rebounds against the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight. Doing it against a team that features likely top-five pick Kiki Iriafen makes it even more spectacular.

UConn will now face the top-ranked UCLA Bruins in the Final Four. The Bruins will be a tough test for Strong and the rest of the UConn bigs, as center Lauren Betts averages 20 points, 9.6 rebounds, and three blocks per game.

Sarah Strong earns national award

Sarah Strong’s impressive season in Storrs keeps getting noticed, as the forward was named WBCA Division 1 Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

“Sarah is a tremendous talent. We look forward to watching her play for another three seasons,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew.

The freshman forward has been a solid performer in her first year in Storrs. She averages 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Huskies. She’s also been strong defensively, with 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

The forward wasn't the only UConn player recognized by the WBCA, as the organization also named Paige Bueckers the National Player of the Year.

Bueckers averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Huskies this year. This will be her last season in college basketball as she has already declared for the WNBA Draft.

Strong and the Huskies are looking to give the school their 12th national title and first since 2016, when they won their fourth in a row.

