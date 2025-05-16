Sarah Strong's mom shuts down any doubts about UConn star entering transfer portal: "The most foreign concept"

UConn’s offense has got a major boost with the return of key pieces from last season. Forward Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, along with Paige Bueckers, were the top contributors on Geno Auriemma’s 2024–25 roster. Fudd is set to return, while Strong enters her second season as one of the most productive players in the country.

CNBC’s Alex Sherman spoke with Strong and her mother, Allison Feaster, about the current landscape of women’s basketball and NIL. Allison said that her daughter has never considered entering the transfer portal.

On the “CNBC Television” YouTube channel, on Wednesday, Feaster said that Sarah’s recruitment, NIL had no influence:

“Absolutely zero factor,” she said (1:47).

She acknowledged NIL’s importance across college basketball but said that it hasn't been a focus for Sarah or her UConn teammates.

“Towards the end of the tournament, you run into fans,” Feaster said. “They’d say, ‘Sarah is great. Congratulations. We hope she comes back next year.’ That concept for us is like the most foreign concept. No disrespect to student-athletes and parents who make those decisions. … but it just never crossed our minds.”

Feaster added that Sarah, coming off her freshman season, is focused on returning for her sophomore year and hasn’t considered the WNBA draft or staying for NIL-related reasons.

UConn's Sarah Strong signs multiple NIL deals

Sarah Strong’s most prominent deal came in April 2024 with Bleeding Blue For Good, a group that facilitates NIL opportunities for UConn athletes tied to charitable initiatives.

Strong is also part of a limited-edition apparel line, produced through a collaboration between Campus Ink’s NIL Store, DENA Heals and Wasserman Basketball. The clothing features hand-drawn athlete portraits created by kids from Los Angeles. A portion of proceeds supports youth athletes impacted by the Eaton Fire by helping supply gear and resources.

As of April 2025, Sarah Strong’s NIL valuation hasn't been made public. She remains in her first year of eligibility.

Also Read: Sarah Strong gets candid on relationship with former teammate Paige Bueckers, reveals personal growth

