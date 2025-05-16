Sarah Strong gets candid on relationship with former teammate Paige Bueckers, reveals personal growth

Sarah Strong was a game-changer for Paige Bueckers, who had been chasing a national championship. With Strong's arrival last season, the Huskies bagged their 12th title, and Bueckers capped off her career with her first.

Strong was a key contributor for Geno Auriemma's UConn, averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds as a freshman. She scored in double figures in the championship game against South Carolina. She had finishing with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

On CNBC TV, Strong spoke with Alex Sherman about her relationship with the ex-UConn superstar.

"We have a really good relationship. I mean, I look up to her. She's a really great leader," Strong said (Timestamp: 9:26). "It's just like the way she carries herself with such good confidence on the court, off the court. So, just learning that confidence is really important."

Sherman followed up by asking Sarah Strong if Bueckers was the leader of the team and how vocal was she behind the scenes.

"I'll say — always vocally. I mean, pulling you aside, telling you what you should have done, or what you have to do, or being able to take constructive criticism. And just being there to talk to everyone."

Paige Bueckers once said Sarah Strong will carry UConn's legacy forward

The way Sarah Strong dominates on the court really impressed Paige Bueckers. While still a freshman, Strong is already being hailed as the next big thing in women's college basketball and touted as the player who will carry UConn's legacy forward.

In February, Bueckers expressed her confidence in Strong's ability to maintain the program's high standards after she departs.

"I think by the time Sarah is done here at UConn, she could definitely be on the Mount Rushmore and be one of the top-5 players to ever wear a UConn uniform," Bueckers said, via an X post by College GameDay (Timestamp: 3:06). "I’m very excited for the future of UConn after I leave with Sarah Strong taking over. She’s already doing an amazing job now."

Bueckers also raved about the natural chemistry she shared with the 6-foot-2 forward on the court, adding that they have an "unspoken understanding" with each other.

With Bueckers now in the WNBA, Sarah Strong will be under pressure to live up to expectations when the new college season begins in November.

