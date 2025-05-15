UConn’s KK Arnold makes her feelings known about Paige Bueckers’ rookie WNBA season

KK Arnold is a two-year veteran on the UConn Huskies women's basketball team. Although she was not a star this season, she played a key role coming off the bench to help the Huskies win the national championship. In 40 games, she averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Part of the reason she was not a starter was because of how strong the Huskies' roster was this past season. They had the biggest star in women's college basketball, Paige Bueckers, leading them. However, Bueckers will not be back as she was selected with the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings.

However, the impact Bueckers left on her teammates will not be gone. On Wednesday, KK Arnold appeared on 'Barrier Breakers' and spoke about how excited she is to see Bueckers go to the WNBA next season (starts at 15:10).

"Like she'll always say like she has so much more to her game and I feel like just her going into the W at the professional level I feel like there's so much more going to come out each and every game. Each and every day she's going to try to get better as who she is and what she does and just excited to see her in the moment."

KK Arnold and Paige Bueckers are spotted at a Dallas Stars game

While KK Arnold and Paige Bueckers will not be teammates next season, that does not mean they are no longer friends. With Bueckers getting drafted by the Dallas Wings, she has been trying to spend time familiarizing herself with the city.

Dallas is a city that loves its sports, and one of its major teams, the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League, is in the playoffs. They are competing with the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Stars hosted the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Playoff matchup. Paige Bueckers and KK Arnold were spotted at the game and got to watch as the Stars defeated the Jets 3-1 to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

"Hey there, Paige & KK. Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and her former UConn teammate KK Arnold are in the house tonight cheering on the Dallas Stars!"

The Stars will have the opportunity to end their series against the Jets on Thursday when the series shifts back to Winnipeg for Game 5.

