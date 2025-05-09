Analyst hails UConn's KK Arnold as Paige Bueckers' successor in point-guard role: "Vocal, unafraid and built for pressure"

The Paige Bueckers era at UConn is over, and it's now KK Arnold's turn to be Geno Auriemma's starting point guard in the 2025-26 NCAA season. College basketball analyst Mark Zanetto talked about Arnold becoming the Huskies' full-time floor general during Thursday's episode of the Big East Energy podcast.

Ad

Zanetto is confident that Arnold will flourish in her new role, having learned from elite playmakers during her first two seasons with the Huskies. She witnessed firsthand the greatness of Bueckers, who led the team in scoring and assists during the 2024-25 season.

Ad

Trending

"You have KK Arnold, steps into a full-time point guard role, which I absolutely believe she should and can do after learning from three elite decision-makers in her time - Nika Muhl, Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen now all gone, " Zanetto said (Timestamp 5:10).

"She's vocal, unafraid and built for pressure as we've seen in the tournament and don't forget she's a defensive menace."

Ad

KK Arnold played with Nika Muhl and Paige Bueckers during her freshman season, helping the UConn Huskies reach the Final Four in the 2023-24 campaign. Bueckers led the team in scoring, averaging 21.9 points per contest. Muhl led the Huskies in assists in her final year at UConn, averaging 6.5 dimes per game.

Arnold and Bueckers played one more season together, helping the Huskies capture their 12th national championship in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

How KK Arnold fared in the 2024 and 2025 NCAA Tournaments

Mark Zanetto described KK Arnold as a player who is built for pressure. It is understandable considering she stepped up for Geno Auriemma in her first NCAA Tournament, averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 boards, 2.8 dimes and 2.4 steals in the 2024 March Madness.

KK Arnold (#2) of the UConn Huskies poses for a championship portrait after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks. Photo: Getty

Arnold scored 10 points and issued two assists in UConn's second-round win over Syracuse before stuffing the stat sheet in the Sweet 16 against Duke. She recorded 12 points, five steals, and four dimes in the win over the Blue Devils. She stepped up in the national semifinals against Caitlin Clark's Iowa, recording 14 points, five steals and five assists in UConn's 71-69 loss.

Arnold made sure the Huskies finished the job in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, scoring nine points in the Final Four win over UCLA before matching that offensive output in UConn's victory over South Carolina in the title game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here