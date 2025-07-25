“Scary situation”, “Prayers, get well soon”: Fans unite as Kansas release statement for HC Bill Self’s heart procedure

Kansas released a statement regarding head coach Bill Self’s heart procedure, and the college basketball community has sent their prayers and wishes to the Jayhawks coach.In the statement, which has been posted by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on X, the program explained the details behind his hospitalization and an update about Self’s recovery.“Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self felt unwell and experienced some concerning symptoms Thursday,” the statement read. “He was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where he had two stents inserted. The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery. He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon.”In the comments section, fans wished the coach a quick recovery, with many expressing their concern.“Prayers get well soon Bill,” a fan wrote.“Wishing Coach Self well. Scary situation,” another wrote.“Prayers up for Coach Self 🙏,” a third fan wrote.“Bill has nothing to prove to anyone as a coach. time to just retire and live life. he’s one of the best to ever do it,” one fan advised.“Holy hell. Heart attack?! Thoughts with him🙏,” a fan expressed shock and concern.“Coach – rest up and enjoy your golden years. The stress of coaching likely isn’t good for your long term heart health. Best wishes and speedy recovery from a Cyclone,” another fan said.This is not the first health scare for Self. In 2023, he missed both the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments due to a similar issue, with assistant Norm Roberts stepping in to lead the team.Bill Self is one of college basketball’s most successful coaches, having spent 22 seasons with the Jayhawks, leading the team to 22 NCAA Tournament appearances. However, the 2024-25 season ended in a first-round exit to Arkansas, with Kansas finishing with a 21-13 overall record.Bill Self’s Kansas joins the race for 2026 Top-30 forward Abdou ToureBill Self and Kansas made a big move on Tuesday by offering a scholarship to Abdou Toure, one of the top forwards in the 2026 class, who shared the news on his X account.The 6-foot-5 forward from Notre Dame West Haven (Connecticut) is a top-30 prospect with over 12 Power 5 offers already, including Oregon, Louisville, UConn, and Utah.Kansas may be late to the race, but Coach Self is hoping to land the talented recruit. The prospect is a Guinean native and is rated for his strong finishing, though his talent is still quite raw.