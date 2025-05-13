“School walkout tomorrow”: Fans react as NCAA analyst reveals reason behind IU Indy firing coach Paul Corsaro

IU Indy Jaguars coach Paul Corsaro will have to look for a new program to lead moving forward in his young head coaching career. On Monday, per college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the Jaguars are letting go of Corsaro effective immediately after they were reported to have investigated his conduct with the team.
The confirmation of the firing comes with Goodman following up with the real reason for the Jaguars' move.
"His behavior did not meet the university’s values and standards regarding the treatment of student athletes," Goodman quoted from the statement.
College basketball fans and spectators, especially the IU Indy faithful, didn't react too kindly to the firing of Corsaro, as seen in their social media posts.
"School walkout tomorrow at 10:15am EST for Coach Corsaro #FreeCoachCorsaro," one fan wrote.
"Damn just a couple years after firing their head coach for a DUI," another user said.
"#JusticeForCorsaro," another fan posted.
"An unexpected announcement from IU Indy today," a user claimed.
Other users all over X then questioned how the Jaguars will fare moving forward as they will have a new tactician.
"Will this affect the Austin Ball transfer? I was excited for him to get some minutes and game experience after leaving George Mason," one fan shared.
"Yet, most were returning," another user captioned.
"Dear, IU Indy. Go up 65 north, ask to speak to coach Brandon Brantley at Purdue. Easy home run hire if he’d be open to the gig. Don’t over think it," a fan explained.
In his lone year with the program, Corsaro spearheaded the Jaguars to a 10-22 overall record, just 6-14 during Horizon conference play earlier in 2025, and did not make this year's NCAA national tournament.
IU Indy Jaguars program is actively seeking its next head coach
According to NCAA basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the school is actively looking for its next chief tactician. This stems from the fact that they are currently in the offseason and will need to establish a new culture as quickly as possible.
Several potential candidates that the Jaguars can look at include Mike Woodson, who is an associate coach for the Sacramento Kings after being fired by the Indiana Hoosiers and former St. Francis Red Flash shotcaller Rob Krimmel, who might be thrown into the mix for IU Indy this season.
