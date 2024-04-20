“Scottie looks THRILLED” “Mad asf” - College hoops fans have hilarious reactions to Justin Pippen’s commitment video to Michigan

Justin Pippen will play for Michigan Wolverines next season as he announced his decision via 247 Live Stream on Friday, alongside his NBA legend father, Scottie Pippen. Justin is a 6-foot-4 combo guard who played for Sierra Canyon High School. He rejected Cal, Texas A&M, Florida, and Stanford, before choosing Michigan as his final destination.

A four-star prospect, Justin, is the first signing for Michigan since May. At Sierra Canyon, he averaged 16.5 points and 4.9 assists per game and was the leading scorer there and played alongside Bronny James previously. During the announcement, Pippen told the reason behind choosing Michigan.

"I loved it. The coaches were great to me. They showed me a lot of hospitality. They give me really good pitches. They see me coming in as a player that can impact the floor right away. I am excited to get to work."

Expand Tweet

College hoops fans had a mixed bag of reactions to this announcement as they took to X to reflect on their views on this signing:

"Scottie looks THRILLED," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Dad is mad asf lol" said another fan.

Some fans mentioned the absence of his mother and wondered why she wasn't there during the announcement.

"Mom gonna be at the games?" Asked a fan.

Michigan fans were happy about signing Justin Pippen, thinking that they annoyed UNC in the process.

"This is beautiful," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Others talked about how this would have reminded Scottie of playing Michigan during his time with Central Arkansas in his college days.

"Scottie thinking about all those Bad Boys days he's gonna relive traveling to Michigan."

Expand Tweet

Justin Pippen thanks his brother for making him better

High School Basketball: Hoophall West High School Invitational

Justin Pippen looked a better player this year and he credited his brother for his development and progress. He was not playing a lot in the 2022 season, as he was in the gym with his brother, Scotty Pippen Jr.

Justin mentioned how his brother helped him improve his work ethic while speaking to Yahoo Sports in October:

"I feel like my brother has increased my work ethic. Just being in the gym with him and other pros this summer, and my dad as well. He is just telling me to wake up every single and put the work in."

With an exciting future at Michigan ahead, a lot of eyes will be on Justin Pippen to see if he can become one of the NBA's next big stars.

Also Read: IG sensation Larsa Pippen hypes up son Justin Pippen after exciting commitment to Michigan - “Proud of you my love”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback