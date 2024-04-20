IG sensation Larsa Pippen hypes up son Justin Pippen after exciting commitment to Michigan - “Proud of you my love”

On Friday, Justin Pippen announced that he will commit to the Michigan Wolverines for his college. The Sierra Canyon senior, accompanied by his father Scottie Pippen and sister Taylor Pippen, announced his decision during the interview with 247Sports.

His mother, Larsa Pippen, took to her Instagram to share a message for Justin. Sharing a picture of the interview, she wrote:

"So proud of you my love. We are going to Michigan."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Larsa Pippen congratulates her son

Justin Pippen also had offered from California, Florida, Stanford and Texas A&M. He explained his reasons for choosing Michigan to ESPN.

"I like the feel of the campus and school," Pippen said. "I wanted to be at a big school. They can help me reach my end goal of making the NBA. I was really going to make a decision between my other schools. Then I got a call from Coach Dusty May.

"I wanted to give him a chance. We set up a Zoom call. I went on a visit and I felt it was the right place and situation for me. Coach Dusty May has been straight up with me. He sees me playing both on and off the ball. He even mentioned they are bringing in other guys."

Pippen has the full support of his parents in this decision, as he said:

"They let me make my own decision. They know it's great academically. They both spoke with Coach May."

The road ahead for Justin Pippen

The senior is a four-star recruit and a combo guard. As Dusty May prepares to rebuild his roster at Michigan after the firing of Juwan Howard, players like Pippen will be centerpieces.

Justin has shown incredible improvement in his final year at high school as he averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. Following in the footsteps of his father and older brother, Scottie Pippen Jr., Justin will also look to play for the NBA.

Pippen Jr. is currently playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 assists in 21 games. He is Justin Pippen's biggest inspiration.

"I feel like my brother has increased my work ethic, for sure," he said of Scotty, (via Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek). "Just being in the gym with him and other pros this summer, and my dad as well. He's just telling me to wake up every single day and put the work in."

What do you think of Justin Pippen's choice to play for the Wolverines? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: WATCH: Scottie Pippen's overzealous reaction as LeBron James fails to block his son's shot

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback