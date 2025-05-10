Scottie Pippen’s son Justin, Connor McCaffery’s brother Patrick and more excited as Jace Howard commits to Fordham Rams

After five seasons at Michigan, Jace Howard is leaving Ann Arbor for New York City, where he will join the Fordham Rams for his final college basketball season.
After Jace Howard posted an image announcing the move on his Instagram account on Friday, other players, including Justin Pippen Jr. and Patrick McCaffery, shared their approval of the move.
"I like this," Justin Pippen said.
"congrats twin 🤞🏻," Patrick McCaffery added.
"Congrats bro!!" Cade McNamara wrote.
"So excited for you❤️❤️ you’ll be so missed 🥹🥹," Macy Brown said.
Some others welcomed Jace Howard to New York.
"Come on over!! ❤️❤️," singer Annick Blaize wrote.
"City boy!!!" Tyler Cameron posted.
Jace is coming off a season in which he played a career-low five games. He averaged 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. The guard is expected to get more playing time at Fordham, where he will look to help the team improve after a disappointing season.
The Rams are coming off a 12-21 year, finishing last in the Atlantic 10. The program will also welcome a new head coach, Mike Magpayo, who will be taking over for Keith Urgo. The school was also hit with a two-year show-cause penalty probation for recruiting violations during Urgo's tenure.
Jace Howard's time at Michigan decreased under Dusty May
While Jace Howard wasn't a regular for the Michigan Wolverines, he earned more minutes per game in each of his first four seasons at Michigan. However, after his father, Juwan, was let go following the 2023-2024 season, things changed for Jace.
Even though the younger Howard decided to remain with the Wolverines, new head coach Dusty May didn't consider the guard as part of the rotation, with the guard playing only 20 minutes in the entire season. Jace averaged 12.7 minutes per game the year before, while being limited to 10 games because of injury.
Howard is not the only son of a basketball legend entering the transfer portal this year, as Justin Pippen, son of basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, also entered the portal last week.
Pippen averaged 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists in his only season at Michigan.
May had a strong debut season at Ann Arbor, leading the Wolverines to a 27-10 record and winning a couple of games at the NCAA Tournament before bowing out against the top-seeded Auburn Tigers.
