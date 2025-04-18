Scottie Pippen’s son Justin Pippen reacts as Michigan transfer Sam Walters commits to Mississippi State

Justin Pippen made his thoughts known after Michigan Wolverines forward Sam Walters' time as a member of the program came to an end. Walters last played for the team on Feb. 8 earlier this year, where the Wolverines won against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten conference play by three points, 70-67, and he logged in just six minutes off the bench.
Walters no longer suited up for Michigan as he went down with a back injury during practice and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-2025 campaign. On Thursday, April 17, it was announced that he is moving to the Mississippi State Bulldogs for next season after entering the transfer portal in April.
The news was confirmed by On3 and 24/7 Sports, which college basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London formally broke to the public on Instagram, where it triggered reactions from the collegiate hoops world, including Pippen.
"NEWS: Michigan transfer Sam Walters has committed to Mississippi State, he tells @247Sports. Former four-star recruit."
Justin Pippen, who is the son of six-time NBA champion, Scottie Pippen then commented a fire and raising hands emoji in the post in support of his now former teammate who is looking for more opportunities for playing time with the Bulldogs.
The younger Pippen was in his first year of college basketball, wherein he shared the court with Walters. While the latter ultimately had a premature end to his second stint, Pippen played out most of the Dusty May-coached Wolverines' games.
Michigan eventually finished with an overall record of 27-10 and 14-6 during conference play, and was trounced out of this year's national tournament during the Sweet 16 against the Auburn Tigers on March 28 in a 13-point loss, 78-65.
Justin Pippen is moving to the California Golden Bears next year
On April 8, it was announced that Justin Pippen is also moving on from his time with the Michigan Wolverines and is transferring to the California Golden Bears for the 2025-2026 season. This was followed up by the aforementioned transfer from Sam Walters, as two of the team's young stars are prematurely ending their stint with the program.
For his first campaign of collegiate hoops, Pippen dropped just 1.6 points and 0.7 rebounds in around 6.6 minutes in 28 games logged while Walters averaged 5.0 markers and 1.6 boards in about 12.7 minutes per contest.
