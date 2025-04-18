Scottie Pippen’s son Justin Pippen reacts as Michigan transfer Sam Walters commits to Mississippi State

Justin Pippen made his thoughts known after Michigan Wolverines forward Sam Walters' time as a member of the program came to an end. Walters last played for the team on Feb. 8 earlier this year, where the Wolverines won against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten conference play by three points, 70-67, and he logged in just six minutes off the bench.

Ad

Walters no longer suited up for Michigan as he went down with a back injury during practice and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-2025 campaign. On Thursday, April 17, it was announced that he is moving to the Mississippi State Bulldogs for next season after entering the transfer portal in April.

The news was confirmed by On3 and 24/7 Sports, which college basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London formally broke to the public on Instagram, where it triggered reactions from the collegiate hoops world, including Pippen.

Ad

Trending

"NEWS: Michigan transfer Sam Walters has committed to Mississippi State, he tells @247Sports. Former four-star recruit."

Ad

Justin Pippen, who is the son of six-time NBA champion, Scottie Pippen then commented a fire and raising hands emoji in the post in support of his now former teammate who is looking for more opportunities for playing time with the Bulldogs.

(image credits: @dushawn_london on Instagram)

The younger Pippen was in his first year of college basketball, wherein he shared the court with Walters. While the latter ultimately had a premature end to his second stint, Pippen played out most of the Dusty May-coached Wolverines' games.

Ad

Michigan eventually finished with an overall record of 27-10 and 14-6 during conference play, and was trounced out of this year's national tournament during the Sweet 16 against the Auburn Tigers on March 28 in a 13-point loss, 78-65.

Justin Pippen is moving to the California Golden Bears next year

Ad

On April 8, it was announced that Justin Pippen is also moving on from his time with the Michigan Wolverines and is transferring to the California Golden Bears for the 2025-2026 season. This was followed up by the aforementioned transfer from Sam Walters, as two of the team's young stars are prematurely ending their stint with the program.

For his first campaign of collegiate hoops, Pippen dropped just 1.6 points and 0.7 rebounds in around 6.6 minutes in 28 games logged while Walters averaged 5.0 markers and 1.6 boards in about 12.7 minutes per contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here