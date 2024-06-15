“Yeahhh Wolf” — Michigan basketball star hypes up teammate Danny Wolf over latest NIL representation deal

Michigan forward Sam Walters shared excitement and a welcome note to teammate Danny Wolf after the two stars signed with CAA for NIL representation deals. The reputable Los Angeles sports agency has signed name, image and likeness deals with top names in college basketball.

Sam Walters took to Instagram to share a post from Creative Artists Agency featuring Danny Wolf. Walters captioned his Instagram story:

Yeahhhh Wolf

(Credit: Instagram/@samwalters2023)

Danny Wolf transferred from the Yale Bulldogs this year. Last season, he averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Wolf shot 47.2% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range.

Sam Walters, a 6-foot-8 forward, formerly played with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He committed to Michigan this year via the transfer portal as well.

Walters played 37 games for Alabama last season. He averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 42.7% field-goal shooting and 39.4% from 3-point range.

More about NIL deal of Sam Walters and Danny Wolf

NIL deals help a player enter contracts and endorse brands for financial gains. The financial value of Danny Wolf and Sam Walters is currently unavailable.

The website of CAA sums up the work of the agency in these words:

“Our strong relationships with iconic and emerging brands have allowed us to create record-setting endorsement deals for clients across the agency. As the world’s leading talent agency, we have deep connections across film, television, broadcasting, music, publishing and digital. And through the CAA Foundation and other efforts, we support our clients’ philanthropic and advocacy work.”

Zion Williamson, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Kyle Kuzma are some top players who have signed deals with the agency.

