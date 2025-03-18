Scottie Pippen's son Justin Pippen shouts out major lifestyle brand for "keeping him fresh"

Scottie Pippen's youngest son, Justin Pippen, recently took to Instagram to shout out Hollister Co, an Ohio-based lifestyle brand. On Monday, Justin tagged the company's official account in his post, which included a couple of his pictures.

"Shoutout to Hollister for keeping me fresh off the court #HollisterPartner #HollisterGameDay #HollisterCourtside @hollister @postgame.official," the caption on the post read.

In the first photo, Pippen is seated on a court spinning a basketball on his right index finger, peering straight at the camera.

He is wearing a Hollister's navy blue graphic T-shirt that has an officially licensed University of Michigan Wolverines print on it alongside "89 Champions" written on the middle right side of the shirt, referencing Michigan's NCAA national championship in 1989.

The second photo is just a general shot of Justin Pippen, wearing the same Hollister T-shirt, as he stood on the court holding the basketball.

Pippen, who is a freshman basketball player at the University of Michigan, was born to six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen — a reality TV personality — in 2005.

Larsa commented on the post with a sequence of fire emojis, showing her support for her son.

Justin's mom Larsa Pippen commented on post

Justin Pippen struggling to find minutes at Michigan

Justin Pippen's freshman season at Michigan has been a bumpy ride so far, with the 6-foot-3 guard struggling to find minutes on the talented Wolverines roster.

With the Big Ten regular season and tournament schedule ended, Pippen appeared in 28 games for Michigan, but only logged 6.6 minutes per outing.

In those limited minutes, he averaged 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists while shooting 27.3% from the field. He has not yet cracked the starting lineup and has primarily served as a bench player for Dusty May's squad.

The California native played his most minutes in Michigan's blowout win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 22. He saw 19 minutes of action and scored a career-high ten points in that game. Pippen did not play a single minute in the Big Ten Tournament that the Wolverines won.

"I like the feel of the campus and school," Pippen told ESPN during his recruitment process. "I wanted to be at a big school. They can help me reach my end goal of making the NBA."

However, it appears that Justin Pippen has a lot of work ahead of him if he wants to live up to the lofty expectations set by his famous NBA legend father.

