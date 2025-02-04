Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen reacts after son Scotty Pippen Jr. links up with his grandmother

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen most recently made headlines when she entered a new chapter in her dating life after breaking up with Marcus Jordan, son of Scottie's former teammate Michael Jordan. This past Monday, Larsa went on social media to post a happy moment not related to her public romances.

Over the weekend, Larsa's son Scotty Pippen Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies made a trip to Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. While there, Pippen Jr. took the time to reconnect with his maternal grandmother.

A picture of Pippen Jr. spending time with his grandma was uploaded by Larsa's sister, Bella Youkhana, on her Instagram story. Larsa then re-shared this and added:

"❤️"

Scotty Pippen Jr. reconnects with his grandmother. Image source: IG.com/@larsapippen

Larsa Pippen is a well-documented supporter of her son, who's playing in his third season in the NBA, his second with the Grizzlies. On an episode of the "Going Rogue" podcast last month, the reality TV star disclosed that her son had actually told her to sit farther from courtside when she's watching his games.

"When little Scotty gives us seats and I say, ‘Hey, I want to come, and I think I want to sit courtside.’ And he goes, ‘No, I want to give you the family seats. I want you to sit with the rest of the moms in the nosebleed," Larsa said.

"He does not want us to come to his game and like shine and like take attention away from (the team)."

Pippen Jr. has been making a name for himself as a reliable player for the Grizzlies, who have overtaken the Houston Rockets to become the No. 2 team in the Western Conference with their 33-16 record. The 6-foot-1 guard is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Larsa Pippen chooses her son's team over her former husband's

Another instance that shows Larsa Pippen's close ties with her son was an Instagram Live session last month, in which she was asked about her favorite NBA team. Her response was none other than:

"Memphis."

Interestingly, the reality TV star didn't pick the Chicago Bulls, which is both her ex-husband's former ball club and her hometown team. Larsa Pippen's answer emphasizes just how fervently she supports Pippen Jr.'s career.

