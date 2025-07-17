Sean Stewart shares 3-word reaction as Team Durant unveils latest Kevin Durant special edition kicks at Nike EYBL

Six-foot-nine forward Sean Stewart was impressed with the new Kevin Durant special edition kicks unveiled at the Nike EYBL on Tuesday. Baba Oladotun, the No. 1 class of 2027 prospect, was seen wearing the new Kicks during Tuesday’s Peach Jam matchup against Team Takeover.

On Wednesday, SlamKicks, in an Instagram post, shared some close-up shots of the sneakers on Oladotun’s feet. The post has sparked different reactions, one of which was from Sean Stewart, who finds the shoes "beautiful."

“Those are beautiful,” Stewart commented.

The kicks, as shown in the post, were predominantly in royal blue, with sleek white, almost silver, detailing that lined each lace loop and extended cleanly across the sides. One shoe tongue had the signature KD logo, while the other displayed the Team Durant logo, both also in a crisp white colour, which appears to subtly reflect light.

The shoe uppers, which appeared to be made from a foam-like material, also seemed to have a metallic sheen around the toebox and heel, which were both white in color. The white color extended smoothly down to the sole as well as shoe outsoles.

The shoe laces, as shown in the post, were blue, matching the main colour of the shoe, but featured a fine white speckling through the middle. Also, toward the back side of the shoe, the Nike swoosh was placed discreetly, partially tucked near the heel area, also in a white colour.

Like Stewart, fans also found the new shoes to be beautiful as they shared their reactions.

“NGL kicks fire fr!🔥🔥🔥,” one said.

“Damn, these are insanely tuff,” said another.

“Flames 🔥,” one said.

Sean Stewart shares 3-word reaction as Team Durant unveils the latest Kevin Durant special edition kicks at Nike EYBL. (Image via Instagram @slamkicks)

The shoes, as shown in the post, appear to be the Nike KD 18s, for which Nike is yet to announce a release date.

Sean Stewart transfers to Oregon ahead of 2025-26 college basketball season

Sean Stewart spent last season, his sophomore year, with the Ohio State Buckeyes, appearing in 30 games, averaging 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Next season, Stewart will suit up for the Oregon Ducks, having made a switch via the transfer portal during the offseason. This will be his second consecutive transfer portal move, as he had spent his freshman season at Duke before moving to Ohio for his sophomore year.

