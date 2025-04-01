Sedona Prince Stats Today: How did the TCU center perform vs Texas in Elite Eight? (March 31) 

TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince did all she could to help her team win their Elite Eight matchup earlier on Monday. Unfortunately for her and her team, they lost by 11 points, 58-47, to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns as the second seed of Birmingham Regional 3 saw their program-defining run in this year's March Madness come to an end.

Ad

In 30 minutes of action, Prince dropped four points with only one field goal made, a game-high nine rebounds, an assist and a block through which the Horned Frogs ended their campaign with their first Elite Eight appearance in program history.

Rebounding and defense were the name of the game for Prince throughout the hotly contested fixture, as she let her spitfire scorer Hailey Van Lith handle the points production. Throughout the first period, she was an interior presence for TCU, altering shots at the rim and banging in the paint with opposing stalwarts. Still, it wasn't enough as Texas led, 13-9, to the first quarter.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This continued as Prince subbed back in at the 9:03 mark of the second frame. While she had yet to score, the senior was constantly grabbing boards and securing possessions for the Mark Campbell-coached team. It was also in this quarter when the Horned Frogs went off for a 7-0 run to end the first half and inch closer towards their deficit, 23-21, heading into the second half of play.

A low-scoring affair thus far built on defense, Prince went right back at it inside in the third period. She finally got her first points off a couple of freebies after an offensive carom that kept TCU within striking distance, 25-23. In and out of the active players throughout the quarter, Prince converted her lone field goal at the 1:32 mark, but the Longhorns were still up, 42-33, to end the third.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given that she has been banging in the post, both on offense and defense, throughout the game, Prince subsequently fouled out at the 6:32 mark with her squad down by 10, 49-39. The Horned Frogs collectively did all they could to keep themselves alive, but eventually, Texas won by 11, 58-47 in the end.

Here is Sedona Prince's full stat line from the loss on Monday:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Sedona Prince 30 4 9 1 0 1 1-4 0-0 2-2 2 5

Ad

TCU Horned Frogs turned their program around in recent years

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides producing their first-ever NCAA Elite Eight appearance, the TCU Horned Frogs, as a whole, have flourished in the Mark Campbell era. With the arrival of a new coach and fifth-year star in Hailey Van Lith, TCU won the regular-season conference championship and conference tournament title earlier this year after over a decade in the Big 12 conference.

Prince, Van Lith and the rest of the Horned Frogs rounded out the 2024-2025 season with a dominant 34-4 overall record (16-2 during conference play).

How do you think the TCU Horned Frogs will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here