"See you in Storrs" "Welcome to Duke": Fans predict Andrej Stojakovic's next destination as Peja Stojakovic's son enters transfer portal

At the start of his college career, Andrej Stojakovic was a highly acclaimed prospect. He was a McDonald's All-American out of high school and thus received offers from several top schools, including Duke. However, he committed to Stanford for his freshman season before entering the transfer portal last season and going to California.
Stojakovic does not appear to enjoy staying in one destination for long because he is back in the transfer portal. On Thursday, On3's Joe Tipton reported on X that the Golden Bears guard was entering the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag. This means that teams cannot contact him; only he can contact teams.
Several fans flocked to the comments section of the post to make their predictions for where he will go.
"See you in Storrs, big bro," one fan tweeted.
"Holy Clemson Tiger," one fan tweeted.
"Please please please please please please please please please please please pitt," one fan tweeted.
"Nobody’s had a better exciting whites portal than Clemson. He’d be the icing on the cake and a sure fire starter,"one fan tweeted.
Andrej Stojakovic only has a few days to make his transfer portal decision
By entering the transfer portal on Thursday, Andrej Stojakovic is not giving himself much time to sign with a new team. The transfer portal window closes on Tuesday, meaning he will only have a few days to decide.
However, Stojakovic entered the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag. As a result, only he can contact other teams, not the other way around. Players who do this likely have their destination narrowed down to a few teams, if not just one team. So, there is a good chance fans will not need to wait long to see where he will go.
After transferring to California, Stojakovic had a big breakout season last year. He started 28 of 29 games, averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Let's see if he can keep up his production against higher-caliber competition.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here