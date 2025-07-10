Senior analyst claims NCAA has 'a chance to salvage credibility' with simple tournament fix

The NCAA expansion proposal has been a hot debate within the college basketball landscape, with many people voicing their opinions on the matter. According to ESPN, the decision to extend March Madness will likely be made this week.

The current NCAA Tournament format consists of 68 teams competing in a single-elimination bracket to crown a national champion. The field expanded from 32 teams to 64 teams in 1985, and the First Four was added in 2011, creating the 68-team bracket we know today.

Since the proposal was discussed last month, it has been met with resistance from many coaches, players, fans and analysts, who believe expanding the field will do more harm than good.

One of those people is Dick Weiss, a Hall of Fame writer who has covered college basketball for decades. On Wednesday, Weiss shared his thoughts on the expansion proposal on X (formerly Twitter).

"NCAA has a chance to salvage its credibility by not expanding its' signature basketball tournament from 68 to 72, 76 teams. diluting the product is not the answer to preserving the best thing about the sport. but i don't have much hope," Weiss wrote.

Matt Painter expresses doubt but stays open to others’ views on NCAA tournament expansion

Purdue coach Matt Painter expressed his concerns about the potential expansion of the NCAA Tournament. Unlike many of his peers, Painter seems to be open to hearing out the other side of the argument before making a final judgment.

Painter weighed in on the topic during a recent interview with Rick Pizzo on Big Ten Today.

"I'd like to be in a room with the people who want (expansion)," Painter said (Timestamp: 9:31), "just to hear the why, then, how the sausage is made: How are you going to do it with the games? How are you going to break it down that first weekend? ... Things of that nature.

"You get to your opinion after listening to everybody else's. My knee-jerk reaction is, why mess with something that is working? That's how I feel. But I still want to listen ... if it's better for college basketball, you have to stop and listen to others."

Painter, who will enter his 21st season as Purdue coach this fall, has led the Boilermakers to 16 March Madness appearances, including a run to the national championship game last year.

