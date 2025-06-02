Analyst voices his concerns over possible March Madness expansion, claims added teams "doesn't make sense"

This year's NCAA March Madness tournament saw the Florida Gators win the men's title and the UConn Huskies clinch the women's championship. For three weeks, 68 teams battled it out on the court in one of the most exciting events on the sporting calendar.

However, the NCAA is said to be mulling over whether to expand the competition. On Thursday, the organization's president, Charlie Baker, confirmed that discussions are underway to increase the field to either 72 or 76 teams.

"That would be the goal — to try and do this for next year, which is why the window to actually negotiate it will probably end sometime early summer," Baker said. This means we could potentially see a 72, or even 76, team tournament as early as this upcoming season."

That said, some coaches and analysts aren't too keen on the idea. Among them is Mark Zanetto, the host of "The Hoops Cap Pod," who made his opinion very clear in an episode of his show on YouTube released on Friday.

"To expand the NCAA tournament or not. To quote one of my favorite movies: how about no?" Zanetto started said at the start of the segment.

"The only people that it helps are the people that are in the business of making money for college basketball, like in college basketball. Who it hurts is the fans and low majors."

Zanetto further added that the last March Madness expansion that occurred in 1985 did not provide the benefits many thought it would. He claimed that 70 percent of teams added since then have not registered a single win in the tournament.

"So, it doesn't make sense to me because all it would do is add two more SEC teams," Zanetto continued. "Maybe you get an extra Big East team, maybe you get three Big Ten teams that are all mediocre. I just don't understand why—it's not doing anything for the game."

Kansas coach Bill Self says Big 12 coaches support March Madness expansion

Kansas coach Bill Self has come out in support of March Madness expansion. During the Big 12's spring meetings last Wednesday, Self shared his thoughts on the topic.

"The consensus among the coaches was — even though it was very little — was [that] we would be in favor of it," Self said, per Front Office Sports.

Self, who led the Jayhawks to two national championships, believes that increasing the tournament field would allow more teams to participate in the sport's biggest event.

