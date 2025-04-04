"Senior in college means no real chance at NBA": Fans ridicule AJ Storr as Kansas star enters transfer portal for 7th time in 7 years

Fans reacted as Kansas guard AJ Storr entered the transfer portal for the seventh time in as many years, including his high school years. Storr joined the Jayhawks last offseason but started just four games for Bill Self's squad in his lone season in Lawrence, averaging 15.7 minutes per game.

His stats plummeted significantly compared to his sophomore season at Wisconsin, as he posted only 6.1 points and 1.7 rebounds, shooting 38.4%.

College Sports Only announced Storr's latest transfer portal entry on Instagram with a full list of the schools he has been a part of since 2018.

"AJ Storr is a transfer portal Gold Medallion member," the caption read.

Hoops fans mocked the 6-foot-7 junior for his constant transferring. Here are some of the reactions:

"He’s trying to wear every jersey manufacturer before he graduates," one wrote.

"Senior in college means no real chance at NBA," another said.

"He’s chasing that NIL and he’s only going be around a year because he’s searching for the next school that will give him more," a fan commented.

"Good preparation for his future overseas career!," one user added.

"That’s what’s wrong with kids they don’t fight through and deal with adversity," another said.

"This is abusing the portal. I knew this was gonna happen. No checks and balances at all. Bad apples are going to ruin it with some unfair restrictions," one wrote.

Can AJ Storr save his NBA draft stock in the transfer portal?

After a decent season with the Wisconsin Badgers, where he averaged 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, AJ Storr entered the transfer portal last offseason and committed to Kansas.

"Really, just, the history of KU, it speaks for itself," Storr said during his commitment last June, via CJ Online. "I think six national championships? Coach (Bill) Self got two of them himself. Really just the history of it speaks for itself."

However, after one season with the Jayhawks that saw him play limited minutes and putting up underwhelming numbers, Storr is back in the portal once again.

Wherever he ends up next, the Illinois native will have to quickly adapt and perform because it might be his last chance to prove that he's an NBA-caliber player. If AJ Storr can replicate the production he had at Wisconsin, he might be able to save his NBA draft stock for 2026.

As of now, his focus will be on finding a program that can maximize his strengths.

