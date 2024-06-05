"Shake It Up cast member?": Fans call LSU star Flau'jae Johnson a Disney show character after childhood snap goes viral

Flau'Jae Johnson has a habit of stunning the opposition with her dominating performances on the court. However, the LSU Tigers guard chose to shock her fans this time around with her latest Instagram post.

Johnson uploaded a snap of her childhood, capturing the innocent charm of characters from Disney's 2000 era, and the fans were sharp enough to notice her resemblance.

In the photo, Johnson rocked a netted violet top and blue skirt while completing her outfit with two similar color scarfs, wrapped around her neck. Blue earrings and violet bangles on her wrist completed the whole Disney look.

"Straight from 2000's Disney show," one fan commented.

"The swoop bang is taking it honeyyyyyyy," another posted about Johnson's hairstyle.

"shake it up cast member?" one commented.

"Baby girl is a STAR!!! It’s the 2 scarfs," another hailed.

"Legendary stuff right there👍," one more complimented.

"Awwwwww auntie baby😍😍😍," one wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram/@flaujae

Flau'Jae Johnson surprised by "The Rap Game" fandom

College hoops fans have a long memory it seems, and LSU Tigers star Flau’Jae Johnson learned that in a surprising way. Kim Mulkey’s guard has a thriving music career and has been involved in the industry from a young age.

She discussed her dual passions during an appearance on the "Captain Jack Podcast." At 12 years old, Johnson made a splash as a contestant on Season 3 of the reality show "The Rap Game," competing alongside King Roscoe, Deetranada, Tally and eventual winner Nova.

"Yeah no, that was crazy, bro," she said. "It be crazy how people still remember me from 'The Rap Game.' ... I like, 'Dang, I was 12. I'm 20 now. Damn, it was that long ago."

Johnson got nostalgic while recounting her experiences on the show:

"That house was so crazy, and we used to film all day," Johnson said. (Timestamp: 8:27.) We didn't have our phones. It was no TVs in the house. It was real boot camp; I tell you that."

Fast forward eight years since her appearance on "The Rap Game," Johnson is balling in college basketball while showing her talent as a rapper any chance she gets.

