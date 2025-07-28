Shaq's daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, drops 1-word reaction in excitement to 4-star guard Kennedy Holman's visit

  • home icon
By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 28, 2025 05:14 GMT
Shaq
Shaq's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal - Source: Imagn

Me'Arah O'Neal, the daughter of basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, expressed her excitement following Kennedy Holman's visit to the Florida Gators. On Sunday, the four-star guard in the 2026 class shared glimpses from her trip to the University of Florida on Instagram.

"The swamp ?? #officialvisit," Holman captioned her post, including emojis of a crocodile, the school's mascot.
It featured a carousel of her in Florida gear from the photo shoot, posing with members of the Gators family, including head coach Kelly Rae Finley.

O'Neal, who committed to Florida last year, dropped a one-word reaction in the comments.

"yuhhhhhhhhh," she wrote.
Screenshot via Instagram (@kkennedy_holman/IG)

Holman is the No. 6 guard in the class, per 247 Sports. She has received more than 20 offers from Division I programs, including Louisville, Purdue, Wisconsin and North Carolina, among others. The Indiana native has been taking visits, and this month she also stopped by Marquette and Wisconsin.

Me'Arah O'Neal will be pleased to have a player of Holman’s caliber playing alongside her if she commits to the Gators.

O'Neal started eight games as a freshman, averaging 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds last season.

Me'Arah O'Neal shares powerful words on identity, family and self-worth

Shaquille O'Neal's youngest daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, shared some profound thoughts on Instagram earlier this month. It touched on themes of identity, familial legacy and the pursuit of personal dreams.

"They know the name — it rings too loud, echoes in rooms I never walked out. Legacy thick like Florida heat, but none of them see what’s under my feet. They call me daughter, sister too, like I ain’t bled for my own view ... This dream ain’t borrowed, it’s my breath. Not a tribute — it’s a threat. To the box they keep me in. I break the frame and grind within. I do it for my people, yeah — but it’s personal, past pride. I move for me, for who I am: O’Neal, yes — but I’m the brand," O'Neal wrote.
Her words delve into the complexities of living under a well-known name — her father, Shaq, a four-time NBA champion — and express a determination to forge her own path, independent of her family's achievements.

O'Neal is expected to have a bigger impact for the Gators this season, given that she has now had a year in the system.

