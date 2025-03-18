Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal drops 1-word reaction for Walter Clayton Jr.’s SEC championship celebration snaps on IG

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'Neal hyped Florida men's basketball star Walter Clayton Jr. after the Gators won the SEC Tournament on Sunday. Following the win, Clayton posted a series of snaps from the celebration, featuring his teammates, family and friends on Instagram.

Me'arah joined other followers to celebrate the senior guard in the comment section.

"Himothyyyy," she wrote.

Shaq O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'Neal celebrates Clayton Walton Jr. on IG. Image via @w.cjr

Fourth-ranked Florida held off sixth-ranked Tennessee 86-77 to win the 2025 Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena. Walton Jr. led the Gators in points, helping the men's basketball program to win its first tourney title in 11 years.

UF shot just 42.3% against Tennessee, which ranks as the nation's no. 3 defense. However, the Volunteers cut a 12-point first-half lead to five on three occasions. But the Gators made an 11-2 run to open a 14-point lead that eventually earned them their fifth SEC title in the program's history.

The Gators are now ranked the top seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on Norfolk State on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. The game will take place at the Lenovo Center.

With 30 wins this season, UF became the No. 1 seed for the third time in the program's history. Earlier, they were the top seeds in 2007 when they became national champions, and 2014, when they made the Final Four.

Walter Clayton Jr. named AP's Player of the Week

The Associated Press has announced Florida men's basketball star, Walter Clayton Jr., as the Player of the Week. Clayton received the honor after his stellar performance in the Gator's SEC Tournament title game on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3 senior, who was named the tournament's MVP, led the charge for UF, averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the three-game run against ranked teams. The opponents included Alabama (semifinals) and Tennessee (final).

Clayton also made 13 of 26 3-pointers and became an AP first-team All-American on Tuesday.

Clayton Jr. is now the second consecutive Florida player to be named AP Player of the Week after Alex Condon won the honor last week. Meanwhile, Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. emerged as the runner-up in AP's Player of the Week announcement. The transfer guard has been key to the Cardinals’ resurgence in their first year under Pat Kelsey.

Edwards Jr. averaged 25 points as he led the Cardinals to their first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title game since the 2014-15 season. Honorable mentions for AP's honor include PJ Haggerty (Memphis), RJ Luis Jr. (St. John’s) and Kon Knueppel (Duke).

