Shaq’s daughter Me’Arah O’Neal drops 2-word reaction to hype up brother Shaqir’s impressive highlight clip

Two of Shaquille O'Neal's kids will hit the court this weekend. Shaqir's Florida A&M Rattlers will visit Alabama State on Saturday, while Me'Arah and her Florida Gators will host No. 15 Tennessee on Sunday. On Thursday, the freshman Gators guard shared an Instagram story to hype her brother up.

Ad

"Lesgetit brudda," Me'Arah's IG story said.

Me'Arah O'Neal hypes up her brother Shaqir on IG

The Instagram story included a link to a post by Shaqir and Me'Arah's mother, Shaunie Henderson. Henderson had posted ahead of the Gators' SEC matchup at Texas A&M on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

"It's GAME DAY!! @mearahoneal_ @shaqironeall 🏀8️⃣#GoGators #GoRattlers 🐊🐍," Henderson's caption read.

Ad

Florida defeated the Aggies 74-52, and Me'Arah contributed seven points, up from her 5.1 points per game average. Henderson's post also included a highlight clip of Shaqir. On Monday, the Rattlers defeated Alcorn State 85-76. Shaqir put up 12 points and made it a double-double with 10 rebounds. It was his first double-double of the season.

Shaqir O'Neal's junior season at Florida A&M

Shaq's son is in his first season with the Rattlers after spending the first two years of his college career with Texas Southern. The forward has come into his own at Florida A&M.

Ad

He has made 12 starts, as compared to just one start in each season with the Tigers. His minutes per game have nearly doubled from last season, and he has seen significant increases in his field goal, 3-point and free throw percentages.

The biggest increase has come in his field goal percentage. The forward is shooting 50.8% from the field this season after shooting 33.3% last year.

Me'Arah O'Neal's freshman year at Florida

In her first college season, Me'Arah appeared in 25 games for the Gators and made eight starts. She's averaging 5.1 points per game with a 44.2% field goal percentage and is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arch. Her best performance came in a win at Arkansas, in which she put up 19 points and shot 85.7% from the field and 80% from three.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here