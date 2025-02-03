Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal drops 4-word reaction for 5-star prospect Bella Hines' ankle-breaking move

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'arah O'Neal, reacted to Eldorado High School star Bella Hines' ankle-breaking move on Instagram. The Florida Gators basketball star posted a video of the move on her Instagram story along with a four-word reaction.

"Yo, this is diabolical [email protected]."

Reaction to Hines ankle-breaking move (Image via Instagram/@mearahoneal_)

In an Instagram post shared by Ballislifewbb, the ABC Prep guard showcased her impressive skills in a recent game, leaving her defender in the dust with a sharp, ankle-breaking move.

She capitalized on the opportunity, sinking a thrilling three-pointer into the basket, in her team's win against Dream City Christian on Sunday.

Bella Hines leads ABC Prep to victory

Bella Hines had an incredible game, having helped Albuquerque Prep emerge victorious with a 79-59 win over Dream City Christian on Sunday.

According to The Grind Session on X, the star player led the charge with 41 points, nine rebounds, four assists, nine steals, and made six 3-pointers on 12 attempts.

Hines wasn't the only one who made a significant impact, though. Tamaiah Gary had a solid game, scoring 12 points, three assists and seven rebounds.

But the real standout, alongside Hines, was Emma Slack, who was on fire with 21 points. She shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range and grabbed six rebounds, had one steal, and blocked a shot. Rounding out the impressive performances was Brianna Potter, who had 10 points and five assists. Potter also chipped in with two rebounds and three steals.

Albuquerque Prep star Hines (Image via Instagram/@bellahines.3)

The Albuquerque Prep girls' basketball team, also known as the Sandia Prep Sundevils, showcased their dominance with a 20-point victory against Dream City Christian.

The team's current record is 9-10 overall and 2-1 in their district. In the state rankings, they're currently ranked No. 8 in New Mexico and No. 6 in New Mexico Division 5A.

