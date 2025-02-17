Shaq's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal drops two-word reaction to clutch shot as Florida Gators stun Mississippi State at the buzzer

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter and Florida Gators guard Me'Arah O'Neal dropped a two-word reaction on social media on Sunday to show her appreciation to teammate Jeriah Warren. The senior guard knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that handed the Gators a 69-66 win over Mississippi State in an SEC game.

Warren, the team's leading 3-point shooter at 1.8 3-pointers made per game, received the leather from Ra Shaya Kyle, released the ball from outside the 3-point line and went in.

This caused a celebration from the squad, who mobbed Warren at the Gators' halfcourt. Me'Arah O'Neal, who appears to be in euphoria with the big-time 3, posted the game-winner on social media with the caption:

"BOOOOOMMMMM JDUBB."

The photo and the caption were posted on NCAA Noobita's X account. O'Neal appeared in 10 minutes for the Gators, tallying two points, two rebounds and one steal.

The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 5.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in her first season with Florida. She has made 42.9% of her shots, including 31.1% from the 3-point area.

O'Neal's career-high was 19 points, making 6-of-7 shots (including 4-of-5 from deep) and helping the Gators beat Arkansas 108-78 on Feb. 3. She also reached double figures in two other games this season.

Me'Arah O'Neal attempts to build her name amid father's shadow

Me'Arah O'Neal looks to build on a name of her own in women's college basketball, as she wants to step away from the shadow of her enormous father and former NBA MVP and champion Shaquille O'Neal.

To prove that she wanted to establish her path, she chose Florida over SEC rival LSU as her school for college, surprising many fans, as her 7-foot-1 father played for three seasons with the Tigers before declaring his eligibility for the 1992 NBA draft.

The Episcopal High School product has been given enough playing time by Kelly Rae Finley to showcase her stuff on the court. Before the Mississippi State game, O'Neal played 19 minutes and tallied six points, five rebounds and two blocks in a loss to South Carolina, showing her full potential that Florida can count on in the future.

The Gators (13-13, 4-8) will visit Texas A&M (10-13, 3-8) in their next game on Thursday night. The Aggies are on a five-game losing skid, including a 69-59 defeat to Missouri in their last game on Feb. 10.

What can you say about Me'Arah O'Neal's freshman season in Florida? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

